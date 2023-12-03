DEADPOOL 3 Set Photos Feature The Return Of [SPOILER] And A Gruesome Death

Cameras recently started rolling on Deadpool 3 again after the production went on hiatus during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, and some new photos from the set have now been shared online via the Daily Mirror.

Be warned, these are the most spoilery shots we've seen yet.

The photos show the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) doing battle against Victor Creed/Sabtertooth from the first X-Men movie (we're not sure if it's actually Tyler Mane), and it looks like Wade Wilson came up with a solution to the ferocious mutant's powerful healing factor!

We're not exactly sure why Deadpool is carrying around Sabertooth's decapitated head, but it's safe to say Shawn Levy's MCU-set threequel is really leaning into its R-rating!

Though he doesn't appear in any of the photos, the report mentions that Creed's fellow Brotherhood member, Toad, was also spotted on set.

Check out the snaps at the link below.

It sounds like quite a few cameos have been lined up, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed. Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

Plot details also remain a mystery for now, but Wade and Wolvie are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report claimed that Loki's TVA, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will be involved. We have also been led to believe that Wade's MCU debut will be far more integral to Phase 5 and beyond than we first realized.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.