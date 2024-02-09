DEADPOOL 3's Official Title Appears To Have Been Revealed Ahead Of Sunday's Super Bowl Spot

A title card for Marvel Studios' Deadpool movie has been shared online, and it appears to confirm a rumor that the movie will actually be titled... something you definitely won't expect!

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 09, 2024 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

We've known for a while now that "Deadpool 3" would not be the final title of the Merc With a Mouth's upcoming MCU debut, and the movie's official title now appears to have been revealed.

Deadpool vs. Wolverine? Wolverine vs. Deadpool? Nope!

A leaked logo - which appears to be the same one we got a blurry glimpse of on Kevin Feige's cap recently - reveals that the threequel will actually be known as Deadpool and Friend.

"Friend" obviously refers to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who is sure to be a little miffed about his name being left out of the title. We can see some fans rolling their eyes at this, but when you stop and think about it, it's a very Wade Wilson move!

We'll find out for sure when the first teaser debuts during the Super Bowl on Sunday, but for now, let us know what you make of this title in the comments section.

Quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directed Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

AmazingFILMporg - 2/9/2024, 1:31 PM
Great title. I'm hyped for the trailer 🖖💪❤️🔥
Comicmoviejunki - 2/9/2024, 1:33 PM
Marvel cinematic universe sucks!
ClintThaHamster - 2/9/2024, 2:03 PM
@Comicmoviejunki -
Nolanite - 2/9/2024, 2:12 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - Emm She Ewe. That's what it is called.
PapaSpank54 - 2/9/2024, 1:50 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - koo-koo-kachoo got screwed.
Typhoon20 - 2/9/2024, 1:35 PM
Ugh dumb title

Either call it Deadpool 3 or Deadpool & Wolverine. I know the reasoning for Friend but it comes off so cheesy.
kg8817 - 2/9/2024, 1:42 PM
@Typhoon20 - Because “I’m touching myself tonight” is high brow humor.

Because “Once Upon A Deadpool” was auteur PG-13 cinema.

It’s Deadpool man. It really isn’t that serious, and it’s on Brand.
Oberlin4Prez - 2/9/2024, 1:42 PM
@Typhoon20 - I also liked the rumored, “Untitled Deadpool 3 Movie”
MisterDoctor217 - 2/9/2024, 1:37 PM
That actually made me chuckle XD
Very on brand haha
CaptainFlapjaks - 2/9/2024, 2:40 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - would be
funny if they market it as a romance film. But its a one sided romance. Deadpool and friend is on brand. But a title like "save the last kill", playing off the film "save the last dance". Or "how to lose an x-men in 10 days"
Batman91 - 2/9/2024, 1:37 PM
I would've called it Deadpool Joins the MCU but I'm fine with this title too.
mountainman - 2/9/2024, 1:40 PM
I actually like this title. Really hoping this is good. Last chance for the MCU to redeem itself.
MCUKnight11 - 2/9/2024, 1:40 PM
Sounds stupid. I love it!
slickrickdesigns - 2/9/2024, 1:41 PM
Fake
ModHaterSLADE - 2/9/2024, 1:42 PM
Perfect for the tone of a Deadpool flick.
Thing94 - 2/9/2024, 1:43 PM
Deadpoolooza
DocSpock - 2/9/2024, 1:45 PM

The real title:

Mickey the Rat gargles Deadpool's balls.
phoenixvici - 2/9/2024, 1:45 PM
Now I can't help but picture "You've Got a Friend In Me" playing while Deadpool's doing something stupid to taunt Wolverine while they're fighting lol.
SomeoneYouLove - 2/9/2024, 1:46 PM
Titles mean nothing. I didn't really like endgame title either but didn't change it for me
TheVandalore - 2/9/2024, 1:50 PM
DEADPOOL F_CKS the MultiveRse!
HammerLegFoot - 2/9/2024, 2:02 PM
The one on Kevin Feige hat said Cast and Crew 2024
Shinzo - 2/9/2024, 2:09 PM
Only a friend?
BiggieMac4Sauce - 2/9/2024, 2:27 PM
Cringe as fuk lol 😷
ObserverIO - 2/9/2024, 2:30 PM
friday... saturday... Superbowl Sunday!
Jackraow21 - 2/9/2024, 2:33 PM
Perfect. Can’t wait for Sunday.
bkmeijer1 - 2/9/2024, 2:38 PM
Sounds like a fake-out title, if it's even real. Seeing the logo we got this week, I'm guessing the final title will be Deadpool Wolverine, with either a /, &, v or x in between
Colton - 2/9/2024, 2:40 PM
How many times can ppl watch Ryan Reynolds just be Ryan Reynolds in every, single film he's in before they get sick of it?

