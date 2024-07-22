DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE First Reactions Land - Is It The Return To Form For The MCU We've Been Waiting For?

The world premiere for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine just took place in New York, and the social media embargo has now lifted. Check out the first reactions right here...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2024
The world premiere of Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine is currently underway in New York, with the first full press screenings taking place in various other locations, and the social media embargo has now lifted.

The first reactions are now coming in, and it sounds like the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut might just be the movie that gets the MCU back on track.

We know by now that these initial reactions do tend to be a bit hyperbolic, but there are actually a few posts that lean a little more negative than you might expect.

Have a read through for yourselves, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/22/2024, 10:52 PM
So you mean one film ISN’T going to “save” the MCU? Who could’ve guessed that
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/22/2024, 11:02 PM
@MikeyL - don’t think marvel did maybe fans on twitter and YouTube mostly
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/22/2024, 11:07 PM
@dragon316 - it’s almost like fans putting immense pressure on one film was completely unreasonable and not realistic. Huh. The more you know
ShellHead
ShellHead - 7/22/2024, 10:59 PM
So far the consensus is breaking very positive. Turning off that hashtag now before some [frick]er ruins it
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/22/2024, 10:59 PM
It sounds like a great time at the movies. Looking forward to it
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/22/2024, 11:00 PM
I've never been a Deadpool fan, because the schtick gets old real quick imo and I have no love for the Fox-Men. I just want a totally rebooted and recasted MCU X-Men movie.

That said, I see this film doing well, but not gangbusters. I think it'll finish with around $800 million worldwide. It is not going to "save" the MCU.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 7/22/2024, 11:00 PM
You guys are pretty gay for liking this, especially you "Marky the mark".
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/22/2024, 11:04 PM
As long Taylor swift is not in it im for it have high expectations she will not be in it
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/22/2024, 11:07 PM
Marvel Studios Mega Hit Deadpool and Wolverine is back Bigger and Stronger.

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/22/2024, 11:09 PM
I didn’t even read through the reactions but glad we’re finally in the endgame. Hopefully I see no spoilers from now until Thursday
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 7/22/2024, 11:10 PM
“Kind’ve”?

… Idk who tf Nate Adams is, but is too late to abort this moron? Why would anyone want the opinion of this absolute idiot.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/22/2024, 11:12 PM
Much like with No Way Home and Guardians 3, Kevin Feige and Disney should get little credit for the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's true, and I'm not sorry for saying it. How Deadpool & Wolverine does will have little to no effect on the MCU "being back" because like Guardians 3 was a James Gunn passion project in which Feige has limited input, this is a Ryan Reynolds passion project in which Feige had limited input.

Anyone using this movie as proof the MCU has changed for the better will likely be disappointed with the next Didn't Earn It movie or TV show release... which... I think is DEI Captain Falcon 4, right?
Order66
Order66 - 7/22/2024, 11:13 PM
I can’t [frick]ing wait for this movie! Born in 87 so I grew up in the 90s so naturally Deadpool is my favorite Marvel character.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/22/2024, 11:15 PM

@DaHULK2000 - "You guys are pretty gay for liking this"

What a moronic retarded response.
StSteven
StSteven - 7/22/2024, 11:35 PM
@DocSpock - Well shit, man. Cause I (a) like DP and (b) like Wolverine and/or a movie with both of them in it. Damn. Didn’t realize that that made me gay. Shit, looks like I’m going to have to go have a talk with my wife and kids. You wanna slide me that bottle of tequila Doc? 😉
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/22/2024, 11:17 PM
man, that Ryan Terry guy must be fun at parties.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/22/2024, 11:22 PM
Sounds like a stupid but entertaining movie. Good, not great. That’s a good was to temper my expectations. Based on the reactions it sounds like something I’d enjoy
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 7/22/2024, 11:31 PM
I'll catch up with you all on August 11.

