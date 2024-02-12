DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Green Band Trailer Ditches The Blood, Profanity... And Pegging!

Marvel Studios released a red band trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine last night during the Super Bowl, and while it didn't exactly go overboard with the R-rated content, it certainly contained a few firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Now, a green band version of the teaser has been shared online. It doesn't feature any brand-new scenes, but it does include some alternate dialogue.

The PG-13 changes include the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) ditching the "pegging" line in favor of, "The R-Rating isn't new for me, friendo, but it is for Disney," and saying "OMG" instead of "oh f*ck." The blood and overall violence has also been toned down, although Wade still gets trigger-happy on those unfortunate TVA agents.

Check out the trailer below, along with the red band version just in case you missed it or fancy another watch.

The trailer includes a few cameo teases (as well as a surprise appearance from Pyro), but several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit are also rumored.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.