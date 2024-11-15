DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: New X-23 Footage Revealed As Dafne Keen Discusses Potential MCU Return

With Deadpool and Wolverine now available to stream on Disney+, Moviefone has shared an exclusive interview with Dafne Keen, who made her return as Laura, aka X-23, in Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie after debuting as the character in James Mangold's Logan.

Keen, who has already expressed interest in reprising her role for more adventures in the MCU, says she "really hopes to get the call... even for just a tiny, silly cameo."

"I've said this a trillion times, I would play Laura for the rest of my life, and I would be content. She's the most incredible character to play.”

The video also includes some behind-the-scenes footage that wasn't in the theatrical release of the movie, and it seems Laura's fireside scene with Logan was originally going to be longer.

We see both characters pop their claws in reaction to someone approaching (likely Wade Wilson, unless they were going to interact with other members of the Resistance in the original scene), and there's also some new dialogue from Laura, who tells the "worst Wolverine" variant that it's good to see him again.

Check out the full interview below, along with a new Disney+ promo featuring the Merc With a Mouth and Blind Al.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.