DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Promo Art Features Logan Fully Suited-Up In His Comic-Accurate Costume

Some new promo art for Deadpool and Wolverine has been spotted at CinemaCon, and it gives us another look at Logan (Hugh Jackman) fully suited-up in his comic-accurate duds...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 09, 2024 05:04 PM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine

CinemaCon is now underway in Las Vegas, and while we're not expecting to see any new footage from Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine during Disney's presentation, some promo art has been spotted in and around the event floor.

Following last night's somewhat underwhelming poster, we now have a look at some promo art via a collectible cup which spotlights the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman).

Some sites are running this as the "first official look at Wolverine's mask," and while it is a new pose, this is far from the first time we've seen the full costume featured in this type of promo/concept artwork.

Marvel Studios released an official look at Jackman suited-up as Wolverine shortly after shooting began, but we still haven't seen that iconic cowl in live-action. Hopefully, it'll be one of the big moments from the upcoming full trailer, which is expected to debut online next month.

Check out the art at the link below, along with a first glimpse of some tie-in merchandise. The first wave of Funko POPs is expected to be unveiled this Friday, which should spotlight at least some of the other characters we can expect to see in the movie aside from the main duo.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Possible Spoilers Emerge About The Merc With The Mouth's New Costume
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/9/2024, 5:51 PM
Disney Marvel don't f*ck this up.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/9/2024, 5:52 PM
Wow. Promo art .....
.....on a cup. I'm so excited.

?si=MNxAj3FW7gUX-5CM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 5:53 PM
Looks great as artwork though need to see it in live action to fully judge imo..

I do think he won’t wear the cowl much in the film though honestly.

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/9/2024, 6:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I’m thinking he’ll wear it as much as Deadpool wears his… At least I’m hoping so
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 6:14 PM
@WruceBayne - I doubt it

Deadpool’s character has a reason to wear his all the time and even then they take him out of it at times but we’ll see.

The set pics we had seen were him all unmasked but that’s only a small part of the film.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/9/2024, 6:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah you’re right. Hopefully we don’t get screwed and he has it on for one fight.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 6:29 PM
@WruceBayne - that would be fine.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/9/2024, 5:57 PM
He best be ripping off those sleeves by the end of the movie.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 4/9/2024, 6:27 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - jesus christ nothing is ever good for you nerdies for [frick]s sake just be glad with what you have and wished for 20 years
Evansly
Evansly - 4/9/2024, 6:37 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - The sleeves are likely a precaution put in place by Hugh who has a propensity for skin cancer
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 6:00 PM
Anyway , looking forward to the 48 Hrs-esque dynamic between Logan & Wade…

I hear that’s an influence on this film.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 4/9/2024, 6:01 PM
Considering how great this costume looks, we had better be getting some other mutants in comic accurate suits as well. Geez this thing is near perfect.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 6:09 PM
I mean, they went the impractical route for the costume and it looks great. Shows you can do comic book costumes on film and they don’t look ridiculous (aside from Sam Wilson’s Cap).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 6:15 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - what?

That costume was great!!.

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 6:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - ugh, I hate it. It's so unnecessarily spangly. I didn't like the comic version either. If it was more like Cap's muted colored suit I'd dig it more but, man... he's like a winged sparkle pony to me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 6:33 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - damn to each their own I suppose

Hopefully you like the one he has for Brave New World more

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 6:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, that one makes more sense
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/9/2024, 6:14 PM
fill that cup
User Comment Image
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 4/9/2024, 6:23 PM
Is that Batman on his face???
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/9/2024, 6:29 PM
@BobbyDrake - wtf are you looking at? It’s two batmen
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 6:31 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Wade's got to make that reference or I'm walking out of the theater...

...at the end of the movie
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/9/2024, 6:57 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - it's in there or we riot...

... on the way back home
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/9/2024, 6:31 PM
is he actually going to get the white eyes????
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 4/9/2024, 6:36 PM
It's the same promo image we've seen a thousand times before. old news.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 6:41 PM
Also, that ultimate X-men dream team sucks. Do classic Claremont X-men. Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Shadowcat, Wolvie and Cyclops. Maybe Jean and Beast too.

GTFOOH with the Juggernaut and Emma Frost, numbskull
bl0odwerk
bl0odwerk - 4/9/2024, 6:42 PM
I am cautiously optimistic.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/9/2024, 6:43 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/9/2024, 6:51 PM
@SuperCat - Until I see actual footage of him fighting with the mask on I'm gonna assume the mask is just there for the promotional stuff and when it comes to actually putting it on he'll immediately Jake Skywalker it.
User Comment Image
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 4/9/2024, 6:45 PM
How bout that Joker Trailer guys??? And then the other ine at 6 pm. 🃏

