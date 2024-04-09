DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Promo Art Features Logan Fully Suited-Up In His Comic-Accurate Costume

CinemaCon is now underway in Las Vegas, and while we're not expecting to see any new footage from Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine during Disney's presentation, some promo art has been spotted in and around the event floor.

Following last night's somewhat underwhelming poster, we now have a look at some promo art via a collectible cup which spotlights the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman).

Some sites are running this as the "first official look at Wolverine's mask," and while it is a new pose, this is far from the first time we've seen the full costume featured in this type of promo/concept artwork.

Marvel Studios released an official look at Jackman suited-up as Wolverine shortly after shooting began, but we still haven't seen that iconic cowl in live-action. Hopefully, it'll be one of the big moments from the upcoming full trailer, which is expected to debut online next month.

Check out the art at the link below, along with a first glimpse of some tie-in merchandise. The first wave of Funko POPs is expected to be unveiled this Friday, which should spotlight at least some of the other characters we can expect to see in the movie aside from the main duo.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.