DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Our Best Look Yet At The Deadpool Corps' Golden Age Deadpool

Deadpool & Wolverine is full of standout moments but the sight of the title characters fighting the Deadpool Corps in a gloriously gory one-shot sequence isn't one we'll soon forget.

Set to Madonna's "Like a Prayer," the Corps prove no match for the threequel's leads and Wolverine is unleashed in a way we've never really seen on screen before now.

Among their ranks was an eye-catching Variant you may recognise from the comic books: Golden Age Deadpool. He's not given a voice in the Marvel Studios threequel but artist David Masson has today shared his design for the character's recent live-action debut.

He looks great and, perhaps most importantly, like he's just stepped off the page!

Golden Age Deadpool (a.k.a. 'Wheezy Wilson') is an original member of the Deadpool Corps in the comics and first appeared in Deadpool Kills Deadpool #1, alongside Kidpool, Dogpool, and Lady Deadpool to inform Earth 616's Wade Wilson of a looming danger.

As for what Deadpool & Wolverine didn't tell us about the Variant, he's really Fredrick Wilson, the nephew of former President Woodrow Wilson.

When America entered the Great War In 1917, he was sent by his father to the battlefield but instead chain-smoked cigars to damage his lungs and pass it off as mustard gas poisoning. Forced to then wear a gas mask due to the damage, he eventually lost his mind and was later transformed into a Super Soldier by the Germans (who Fredrick believed were cartoons).

Burned alive but given superhuman powers in the process, this Deadpool eventually turns on his masters and realises he needs to be a hero and force for good in the world.

You can take a closer look at the MCU's Golden Age Deadpool in the Instagram post below.

Back in July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.