DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Talks Chris Evans' Foul-Mouthed Human Torch And Original Kidpool Casting

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Talks Chris Evans' Foul-Mouthed Human Torch And Original Kidpool Casting

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has explained why Chris Evans' foul-mouthed Human Torch was always the plan for the movie's post-credits scene and reveals who was originally set to play Kidpool.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Chris Evans spent the better part of a decade playing the MCU's Captain America before bidding farewell to the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. We thought that might be it for the actor, but he returned in Deadpool & Wolverine...as the Human Torch!

That was Evans' first superhero role way back in 2005's Fantastic Four and, for director Shawn Levy, his foul-mouthed tirade in the threequel's post-credits scene was something he knew he wanted from the start. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about "that super dirty monologue," Levy said Ryan Reynolds "wrote [it] in literally about nine minutes" and explained, "Unlike a lot of movies, we knew what would be our final end-credits button for over a year. It was always going to be that, and it was non-negotiable."

He added. "We expected that Chris might need a bunch of takes because that was a page of super dirty, mile-a-minute language. Chris came in, was off book, banged it out in two takes, had us pissing with laughter, and that's what you see in the movie. I think Chris had a blast, and I know our movie benefits from Chris playing Johnny very differently from Cap. Gone is the righteous nobility and cleanliness of Captain America."

"This is a Boston-inflected, Chris Evans-inspired Johnny Storm. I feel like it's more Chris than the original Chris Evans. Chris is a Boston boy," the filmmaker continued. "I'd have to go back and watch the original Fantastic Four, but I don't think he played Johnny as the Boston boy that he did in Deadpool & Wolverine — and to me it is perfection."

Levy also confirmed that "there was a Vinnie Jones conversation that didn't really go very far" regarding The Juggernaut but, beyond that, he and Reynolds secured all the cameos they wanted. However, there was one they had to close the door on. 

"If Walker Scobell had stopped evolving right before puberty, he absolutely would've been Kidpool," the director revealed. "It was his dream. Ryan and I reached out to him once we realized he was now going to be too old, both too tall and with his voice too low. Puberty is what it is, and all the Hollywood dreams in the world can't stop it."

"So we did call Walker and explain why he couldn't be Kidpool, and he was completely understanding. My long reunion hug with Walker at the premiere in New York was one of my favorite parts of that whole night."

In place of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians star as Kidpool was Reynolds and Blake Lively's 7-year-old daughter, Inez. Levy and Reynolds had previously worked with Scobell on Netflix's The Adam Project.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares First Official Images Of Channing Tatum As MCU's Gambit
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares First Official Images Of Channing Tatum As MCU's Gambit
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds On Possible Extended Cut, Cut Ghost Rider Cameo, And Why Thor Was Crying
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds On Possible Extended Cut, Cut Ghost Rider Cameo, And Why Thor Was Crying
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/5/2024, 4:08 PM
I've already seen it, so that's not an issue.

But has the embargo (or whatever) officially lifted today for spoilers?

Just seems like a lot of stuff is going up today for spoilery type stuff.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/5/2024, 4:18 PM
@DravenCorvis - Not embargo, but an interview with the director throwing everything has been out and they also started posting photos a few days ago about the cameos and today they posted in high resolution, so it's kinda everywhere now
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/5/2024, 4:11 PM
I predicted Walker Scobell would be Kidpool, so close!

Great cameo altogether though, Ryan's kid was hilarious.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/5/2024, 4:21 PM
Sue Storm and The Thing are next for disrespectful and violent MCU deaths.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/5/2024, 4:23 PM
@SonOfAGif - I didn't care about Johnny here cause it's Deadpool and we're supposed to have stuff like that, like in 2 with the X-Force. But in MOM Reed was just plain dumb and had a stupid meaningless death.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 4:22 PM
Oh man , Walker would have been great considering how well he did as young Reynolds in the Adam Project but oh well…

They are right that puberty is what it is and nothing can stop it.

?si=hyFoWosaeVrgW1o_

Also while it was weird to see Johnny curse up a storm (pun intended) , the characterization didn’t feel imo too far off from Evans version in the original 2 FF Films…

It’s just that this Johnny has gone threw some shit now and obviously being in the Void and perhaps losing his family has hardened and matured him to a degree.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/5/2024, 4:24 PM
Not that I'm a prude (Heaven forfend!) but, what's with all this gratuitous hilarity over the excessive profanities??? Seems like these guys are getting non-stop chubbies over it. 🤨 Grow the fu@k up. (OH NO! Now I'm doing it!) 😳

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder