DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Drops A New TV Spot As The Movie Takes Over Time Square And Toronto

A new TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine has been released and, while it's light on new footage, it still provides an exciting glimpse at what's to come in this long-awaited threequel.

It's hard to predict exactly how spoilery TV spots like these will get in the coming weeks. We'd be shocked if the Deadpool Corps don't get the spotlight at some stage as they've been heavily featured in merchandise, including a wave of officially revealed Funko Pops.

Beyond that, we'd imagine Marvel Studios will want to keep Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest secrets under wraps. They'll no doubt be the odd tease here and there showcasing a minor Variant or two, but much of this movie remains a mystery to us.

That's no bad thing and we're hearing even press will only see 40 minutes of footage from the team-up before interviews take place.

Check out this new TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine below.

Deadpool & Wolverine has also taken over Times Square and Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square as the threequel's marketing campaign ramps up.

The former contains some new shots of the titular duo, though there's still no sign of Logan's mask (instead, Jackman's face remains front and centre). In contrast, we've seen relatively little of Reynolds, likely because he's near-unrecognisable as the Merc with the Mouth.

July belongs to #DeadpoolAndWolverine Check it in Times Square ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/rGVLNSkzaI — Jose & the Pussycats 😾😸😺 (@worldagainstjos) July 1, 2024 Your two favourite Canadian heroes are coming at you live from Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto to wish you a very Happy Canada Day! 🇨🇦 #CanadaClaimsDeadpool pic.twitter.com/EpHk3aazwj — Marvel Studios Canada (@MarvelStudiosCA) July 1, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.