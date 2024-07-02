DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Drops A New TV Spot As The Movie Takes Over Time Square And Toronto

Marvel Studios has released another TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine, and while it's light on new footage, we have some awesome billboards for the movie which have reached Times Square and Toronto...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2024 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

A new TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine has been released and, while it's light on new footage, it still provides an exciting glimpse at what's to come in this long-awaited threequel. 

It's hard to predict exactly how spoilery TV spots like these will get in the coming weeks. We'd be shocked if the Deadpool Corps don't get the spotlight at some stage as they've been heavily featured in merchandise, including a wave of officially revealed Funko Pops. 

Beyond that, we'd imagine Marvel Studios will want to keep Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest secrets under wraps. They'll no doubt be the odd tease here and there showcasing a minor Variant or two, but much of this movie remains a mystery to us.

That's no bad thing and we're hearing even press will only see 40 minutes of footage from the team-up before interviews take place. 

Check out this new TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine below.

Deadpool & Wolverine has also taken over Times Square and Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square as the threequel's marketing campaign ramps up.

The former contains some new shots of the titular duo, though there's still no sign of Logan's mask (instead, Jackman's face remains front and centre). In contrast, we've seen relatively little of Reynolds, likely because he's near-unrecognisable as the Merc with the Mouth. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

CoHost
CoHost - 7/2/2024, 4:35 AM
The original Deadpool and Dopinder.

User Comment Image
lvcl
lvcl - 7/2/2024, 4:51 AM
@CoHost - It seems that Disney/Marvel is desperate for this movie to be a success at the box office, with so much advertising and so much billboard. And it is not surprising after failures like The Marvels among others, the audience has lost interest in the garbage they produce. In my opinion, the formula of Marvel's Fox era was a complete failure and, added to the complex and twisted plots of the multiverse, with so many variant characters, it only confuses and frightens the viewer. From the trailers, it seems that this movie will be like a fighting video game, where the characters have to face enemies until they reach the boss, that is, a plot for children that is simpler than the operation of a botijo. And as a reward, after 25 years of seeing Wolverine in an undershirt, is seeing him with the mask that he should have worn from the beginning

