DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Producer Reveals Original Story Ideas Including A "Deleted Scenes Extravaganza"

Before the Disney/Fox merger, the success of Deadpool 2 had all but guaranteed a third movie would be made. There was chatter online about both another solo outing and X-Force, though neither project got beyond the discussion stages.

With the Merc with the Mouth later brought under the Disney banner, it seemed doubtful that we'd ever get an R-Rated MCU movie. However, Marvel Studios surprised us all by forging ahead with Deadpool 3 and, a few years later, Deadpool & Wolverine is now hitting theaters.

We know Ryan Reynolds has some ideas for the threequel, including a Rashomon-style story with a much lower budget than its predecessors.

Talking to CBR about some of the ideas considered under the Marvel Studios umbrella, Deadpool & Wolverine executive producer Wendy Jacobson shared new details about those scrapped concepts.

"So many different ideas, they really ran the gamut," she explained. "I think at one point, we had a very modestly budgeted indie road trip movie with him and Dopinder. We had a frame for frame remake of Thor 2 with Deadpool in it until the first act break. We had all kinds of things."

"We had Deadpool's deleted scenes extravaganza where we were going to show that Deadpool was in the MCU all along — his scenes were just on the cutting room floor," Jacobson continued. "So, those were just a few of the crazy ideas."

A remake of Thor: The Dark World and a two-hour clip show of the Merc with the Mouth showing up in other MCU movies sounds pretty wild. However, they're also ideas with limited scope and it's clear the right decision was made when the studio went with Deadpool & Wolverine.

While these ideas weren't used, Jacobson was quick to add, "I will do anything Ryan wants to do, let's be clear, because I know it's going to be great."

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.