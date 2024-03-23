DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Features A Host Of Unexpected Wade Wilson Variants

Deadpool & Wolverine released its first trailer during last month's Super Bowl, but much of the movie remains shrouded in secrecy. Set photos have offered a glimpse at the Multiversal madness to come, of course, and this latest promo art highlights Wade Wilson's wacky Variants.

From left to right, we have Babybool, Kid Deadpool, the Merc with the Mouth himself, Dogpool, and Headpool. Standing tall over all of them is Wolverine, with the artwork - which was shared on X by @kepleravocado - offering another look at Logan's mask.

The Deadpool threequel is clearly embracing all the tools Marvel Studios allows it. Ryan Reynolds always planned to convince Hugh Jackman to suit up as Wolverine again, but Dopinder actor Karan Soni recently revealed what direction the movie was heading in before the Merc joined the MCU.

"They're not telling me anything, which is good. Honestly, to bring it back to Roshan [Sethi], on our first date I recapped the plot of Deadpool 3, which I wasn't supposed to," the actor recalled. "This was the Fox version, which didn't get made because the studio got sold or whatever."

"But we just met, and I was desperate to impress him, and I just blurted the entire thing. I told him Hugh Jackman was gonna be in it - this was years before. All to say I didn't get a script this time, thank God! They didn't even tell me the trailer was coming out. I got to watch it when it came out, and I'm excited to be a small part of it."

"It was going to be originally a roadtrip movie where Deadpool tries to save Christmas, so we all go to the North Pole," Soni concluded.

Now, Deadpool and Wolverine will cross paths with all manner of Variants on an apparent trip through The Void and beyond. A recent rumour even claimed that Henry Cavill will be among them (read more about that here).

Here's that new Deadpool & Wolverine promo art:

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.