DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Features A Host Of Unexpected Wade Wilson Variants

Another piece of Deadpool & Wolverine promo art has found its way online ahead of the movie's release this summer and, as well as highlighting Wolverine's new suit, we see some wild Deadpool Variants...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 23, 2024 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine released its first trailer during last month's Super Bowl, but much of the movie remains shrouded in secrecy. Set photos have offered a glimpse at the Multiversal madness to come, of course, and this latest promo art highlights Wade Wilson's wacky Variants. 

From left to right, we have Babybool, Kid Deadpool, the Merc with the Mouth himself, Dogpool, and Headpool. Standing tall over all of them is Wolverine, with the artwork - which was shared on X by @kepleravocado - offering another look at Logan's mask. 

The Deadpool threequel is clearly embracing all the tools Marvel Studios allows it. Ryan Reynolds always planned to convince Hugh Jackman to suit up as Wolverine again, but Dopinder actor Karan Soni recently revealed what direction the movie was heading in before the Merc joined the MCU. 

"They're not telling me anything, which is good. Honestly, to bring it back to Roshan [Sethi], on our first date I recapped the plot of Deadpool 3, which I wasn't supposed to," the actor recalled. "This was the Fox version, which didn't get made because the studio got sold or whatever."

"But we just met, and I was desperate to impress him, and I just blurted the entire thing. I told him Hugh Jackman was gonna be in it - this was years before. All to say I didn't get a script this time, thank God! They didn't even tell me the trailer was coming out. I got to watch it when it came out, and I'm excited to be a small part of it."

"It was going to be originally a roadtrip movie where Deadpool tries to save Christmas, so we all go to the North Pole," Soni concluded.

Now, Deadpool and Wolverine will cross paths with all manner of Variants on an apparent trip through The Void and beyond. A recent rumour even claimed that Henry Cavill will be among them (read more about that here). 

Here's that new Deadpool & Wolverine promo art:

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Evansly
Evansly - 3/23/2024, 12:23 PM
OT: Started Shogun last night, super awesome! Really excited to see how it develops

OT2: I have been loving the second part of Invincible season 2. I do think the emotion weight of team B losing could have been bigger in the last episode but damn I'm loving how it's shaping up
Vigor
Vigor - 3/23/2024, 12:28 PM
@Evansly - TV from now til like August is going to be so great. It's all bunched together. I wonder if that's due to strikes holding everything up
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/23/2024, 12:29 PM
@Evansly - to anyone who saw Invincible and Pantheon, which is better in your opinion?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/23/2024, 12:34 PM
@Vigor - Stikes does make a lot of sense! Excited to see if there is a noticeable increase in quality with writers receiving more protections in the job
Evansly
Evansly - 3/23/2024, 12:35 PM
@vectorsigma - Candidly I'm not familiar with it but if it's good I'll check it out! Have you seen it?

Invincible to me is top tier mature animation. Hell I'd put the first two episodes of X-Men 97 there too, they really did Cyclops justice
Evansly
Evansly - 3/23/2024, 12:35 PM
@Vigor - Ooh looking forward to it! I'm sure there is a relation
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/23/2024, 12:44 PM
@vectorsigma - invincible by far
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/23/2024, 12:45 PM
@Evansly - they nailed Scott
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/23/2024, 12:58 PM
@Evansly - Man , I gotta back on Invincibke and check out Shogun

I saw Road House last night and while it had some issues , thought it was decent overall.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/23/2024, 12:27 PM
With all the rumored cameos, how many scenes will we get with people talking to each other but not in the same room? 🤔
RedFury
RedFury - 3/23/2024, 12:29 PM
I had no idea Headpool was going to be in this and I kind of wish that I didn't ruin that for myself by reading this article! That would have been an hilarious surprise.

Damn my lack of self control!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/23/2024, 12:39 PM
I expect loads of variants in this movie. Hopefully they do it well but I'm sure many will just be thr brunt of jokes
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/23/2024, 12:41 PM
All I’m saying is, X-Men 97 is the best thing Disney+ has produced 🙌🏽
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/23/2024, 12:45 PM
@FireandBlood - it very well might be
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/23/2024, 12:45 PM
@FireandBlood - I’m just glad my boi is being treated right…

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/23/2024, 12:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The way he grinned because he knew he was about to show the rest of them how you make a superhero entrance, my God 🤭
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/23/2024, 1:10 PM
@FireandBlood - Best superhero landing thus far.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/23/2024, 1:29 PM
@FireandBlood - especially when you consider that this is a classic x-men situation done more than once. I've always admired Colossus's method of just diving into the ground and climbing out of the crater
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/23/2024, 12:43 PM
Kinda hope they rework that plot of Deadpool Saves Christmas into a Special Presentation. Does sound like the perfect story for a Christmas Special.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/23/2024, 12:43 PM
I wonder whose playing Kidpool…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Surprised that we seemingly aren’t getting Lady Deadpool though (if so then 100% she’s Blake Lively).
JFerguson
JFerguson - 3/23/2024, 12:50 PM
The runtime reveal of this movie will be the biggest indicator of whether I think it will work or not
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 3/23/2024, 12:52 PM
Im certain Deadpool 3 will be the best MCU movie since No way home which isn’t hard considering. It will also be hailed as the best Deadpool movie in the series and one of the best MCU movies overall. Despite all the cameos and Easter eggs Logan and Wade’s dynamic will be the heart and centre of the film. It’s going to have mad replay value. I just see this movie being ridiculously entertaining.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 3/23/2024, 1:29 PM
@TheMetaMan - 100% agree with you. Can’t wait! And I’m really looking forward to the Wolverine variants too.
valmic
valmic - 3/23/2024, 12:58 PM
its a great pic without the Deadpool's.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 3/23/2024, 1:00 PM
Please, wear that dem fine mask for more than one scene (let alone 3 minutes).
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 3/23/2024, 1:31 PM
Do the letters behind each dp variant spell out “SNIKT” ?
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 3/23/2024, 1:51 PM
Plus these movies have always gotten the eyes right, even if it will probably be a short amount of time, I will enjoy seeing Wolverine's eye's the same way,

