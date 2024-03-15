Another "Scooper" Has Seemingly Confirmed Henry Cavill's Rumored MCU Role - Possible SPOILERS

We're 100% taking this with a pinch of salt for now, but one popular online scooper is today claiming that former Superman Henry Cavill (Justice League) has indeed signed up for a major new MCU role...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 15, 2024 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Earlier this week, a pretty wild rumour started doing the rounds suggesting Henry Cavill will make a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as a Wolverine Variant.

Rumours have persisted that the DCEU's former Superman is being lined up for an MCU role, with Captain Britain the character often named by fans as a natural next step for Cavill after he was ousted from his role as the Man of Steel (first by Warner Bros. and then later by DC Studios). 

Well, believe it or not, semi-reliable scooper @CanWeGetToast has now "confirmed" that Cavill is indeed playing a Wolverine Variant in the upcoming Deadpool threequel.

This feels like something of a waste, especially if it's just for a gag. However, if the British actor is given a decent supporting part to sink his teeth into, then it could be a lot of fun.

We should also remind you of rumours that Deadpool & Wolverine will introduce Earth-616's Wolverine; with that in mind, it's possible Marvel Studios has cast Cavill as the new Logan for the post-Avengers: Secret Wars reboot of the X-Men franchise. 

"I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else, because everyone’s doing such an amazing job," Cavill said in a 2021 interview. "However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that - like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British."

It appears Marvel Studios and Ryan Reynolds found a way to change Cavill's mind and suiting up as Wolverine is certainly one way to move on from the Man of Tomorrow.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

WhateverItTakes - 3/15/2024, 10:22 AM
Captain America was not modernised?
TheFinestSmack - 3/15/2024, 10:22 AM
Are they gonna reduce his height by a foot?
MyCoolYoung - 3/15/2024, 10:24 AM
I don’t know if it’s a waste or not. Maybe Cavill is done with CBM’s and just wanted to have fun in a role. I do know I’m kind of getting excited for Deadpool.
RedFury - 3/15/2024, 10:25 AM
As a huge Wolverine fan, and a big fan of Cavill; I'd be okay with him sticking around as Wolverine. I never would have thought to cast him, but the man is a beast. And if he can summon the raw animal rage that Wolverine is known for, I would be very okay with him being our new Logan.

Height be damned, the dude has the build to be a berserker.
TheGreenRanger - 3/15/2024, 10:26 AM
As soon as I read variant for anything marvel related I lose interest. Why should I commit any interest to a one off appearance.

Marvels hubris post Endgame has completely turned me off to this connected universe
TheMetaMan - 3/15/2024, 10:48 AM
@TheGreenRanger - suit yourself. It’s entertainment at the end of the day.
Itwasme - 3/15/2024, 10:28 AM
This is maybe a once in a lifetime chance to cast him as Hyperion. He would do great in other roles, but Hyperion is too Meta and too good to pass up.
RedFury - 3/15/2024, 10:34 AM
@Itwasme - I don't mean this as a slight towards you at all, but I personally don't see the draw in having him play a similar character to Superman. I'd love to see him in the genre again, but I'd prefer him playing someone vastly different to Supes.
TheGreenRanger - 3/15/2024, 10:37 AM
@RedFury - there is absolutely no draw in it. He played too iconic of a character in a rival universe, Disney doesn’t really care for that kind of shade throwing.
Itwasme - 3/15/2024, 10:44 AM
@RedFury - the point is Hyperion is a critique and imitation of Superman. The powers are irrelevant here, it's the undeniable Meta nature to it and that here he will actually be the villain. There's so much storytelling they could do here to play off of his past Superman role and even Gunns current one.

How often are Marvel going to he able to cast an actual Superman to play Hyperion?
RedFury - 3/15/2024, 10:46 AM
@TheGreenRanger - yeah it would just seem like it would be too much fuel for comparisons, and negativity. Better to have your actor embody a character, rather than the character bowing to the actor and their roles before it.

Type casting is a dangerous place to play.
TheVisionary25 - 3/15/2024, 10:37 AM
If true then I can easily see this being another John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic situation where it’s just meant to be a fun cameo but people think he’s now going to be the MCU variant aswell…

Anyway , after seeing that Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare trailer and how he seems to be playing somewhat of a maniac in that then I could somewhat see him as Logan so I would be cool with it!!.



Interested to see how he’ll look , I heard a rumor that it was gonna be with the cowboy hat & trench coat Wolverine wears in the comics sometimes which I’m down for!!.
PC04 - 3/15/2024, 10:42 AM
I really doubt this.
Nomis929 - 3/15/2024, 10:42 AM
Huskers - 3/15/2024, 10:44 AM
Waste!
IAmAHoot - 3/15/2024, 10:44 AM
Cavill is a proper geek. You know he would have an absolute blast getting to play around as Wolvie in a Deadpool movie, even if just for a day or two.

