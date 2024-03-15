Another "Scooper" Has Seemingly Confirmed Henry Cavill's Rumored MCU Role - Possible SPOILERS

Earlier this week, a pretty wild rumour started doing the rounds suggesting Henry Cavill will make a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as a Wolverine Variant.

Rumours have persisted that the DCEU's former Superman is being lined up for an MCU role, with Captain Britain the character often named by fans as a natural next step for Cavill after he was ousted from his role as the Man of Steel (first by Warner Bros. and then later by DC Studios).

Well, believe it or not, semi-reliable scooper @CanWeGetToast has now "confirmed" that Cavill is indeed playing a Wolverine Variant in the upcoming Deadpool threequel.

This feels like something of a waste, especially if it's just for a gag. However, if the British actor is given a decent supporting part to sink his teeth into, then it could be a lot of fun.

We should also remind you of rumours that Deadpool & Wolverine will introduce Earth-616's Wolverine; with that in mind, it's possible Marvel Studios has cast Cavill as the new Logan for the post-Avengers: Secret Wars reboot of the X-Men franchise.

"I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else, because everyone’s doing such an amazing job," Cavill said in a 2021 interview. "However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that - like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British."

It appears Marvel Studios and Ryan Reynolds found a way to change Cavill's mind and suiting up as Wolverine is certainly one way to move on from the Man of Tomorrow.

I can confirm that Henry Cavill will in fact play a Wolverine variant in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’.



Fans will be very pleased with his appearance 👀 pic.twitter.com/sFfubvjn2B — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) March 15, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.