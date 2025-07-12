THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Is All About Family...And Franklin Richards' Possible Superpowers

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the spotlight is put squarely on the moment Reed and Sue reveal that Ben and Johnny are going to become uncles.

The entire 30-second promo spends more time focusing on family than superheroics, though we do see a newsreader wonder whether "the baby" will be born with superpowers. Fans of the comics will be all too aware of the extent of what young Franklin Richards can do, and what his abilities are likely to mean for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Rumour has it Franklin's powers will be a huge part of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with Galactus supposedly eager to get his hands on the child for reasons which have yet to be revealed.

In the comics, Franklin has the ability to rewrite reality and even create new ones. He's verging on God-like, and if that translates to screen, it means he could change the MCU as we know it.

"I’ve always been really interested in the mess of femininity, and how can you be both? How can you be all the things?" Sue Storm actor Vanessa Kirby previously said. "Not just the tough, invincible, powerful woman, but also a mother who gives birth, which is itself a superhero act. I love that these characters are real humans in a messy family who argue and try to work it out and get things wrong."

Check out this new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below.

The question on everybody's mind.



Experience Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR71712 pic.twitter.com/9ov6X1wN1q — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 12, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.