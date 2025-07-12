SUPERMAN debuts with $40.3 million worldwide over 2-days

Superman was released in a few countries on Wednesday, and the numbers have started to roll in. It looks to be a triumphant success for DC.

Following the amazing news of the $22.5 million debut for Superman during its early screenings stateside, Superman has opened with some pretty amazing numbers internationally.

Brazil: Superman saw a strong start, debuting with $2 million on Thursday. This is the biggest opening day ever for James Gunn, and the biggest opening day of the year in Brazil. It also made more than all Guardians movies and The Batman.

In the UAE, Superman also opened at #1, the numbers haven't been revealed yet, but they're on par with The Batman and higher than Aquamn and Mission: Impossible. In

Thailand, Superman dominated with a 58% share and a huge $631K.

Australia also allowed Superman to see a huge day, grossing a little over $1.3 million. This gave the Man of Steel the best opening day of the year so far. It was 10% ahead of The Batman, 13% ahead of Man of Steel, and 56% bigger than Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3

Mexico was Superman's biggest grosser with an outstanding $2.2 million. This is the second biggest day ever for a DC movie, just behind The Batman. It absolutely dominated all previous Superman movies (almost 125% more than 2013's Man of Steel).

Philippines, Superman soared to $386,000 (a 78% market share and the #1 spot). The opening day was 22% above the most recent Mission: Impossible, 29% ahead of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and 31% higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, which was James Gunn's best opening.

Indonesia, Superman opened at $462K; allowing the movie to have the #1 spot on Wednesday. This was on par with Thunderbolts*, but ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, Man of Steel, The Batman, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Italy, the James Gunn directed feature, saw $519K start, which also opened at #1. It was roughly on par with Justice League, but 51% ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy, 2% bigger than Man of Steel, 97% ahead of Wonder Woman, and 159% higher than Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Korea, while it's a depressed market, Superman was able to gross $700K and opened at #1. This was roughly on part with Guardians of the Galaxy, but ahead of Thunderbolts* and Aquaman and the Losst Kingdom. While these numbers won't counted to the $40.2M right now. Superman has grossed $1.7 million so far in Korea.

France, the David Corenswet-lead movie opened to a strong $1.3 million, including previews. This is 3% ahead of Thunderbolts* and +8% on Aquaman and Venom.

And finally, China, saw Superman open to a small $2.4 million.