DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Rob Liefeld Reveals Whether He'll Appear As New Rumor Claims We'll See X-MEN's [SPOILER]

Deadpool & Wolverine is fast approaching, and as rumours continue to swirl about the threequel's cameos, we can discount at least one thanks to the Merc with the Mouth's co-creator, Rob Liefeld.

He's taken to X to confirm he won't be making an appearance in the long-awaited team-up movie. We saw him in 2016's Deadpool, though he later revealed he'd turned down the chance to appear in the sequel two years later.

"I hope this does not get me any grief, but no, I am not in this film," Liefeld told his followers on social media. "No, no. No complaining, I just don’t want to tease anyone, letting you know straight up. Thank you [though]."

Despite not making a physical appearance, trailers for the Marvel Studios movie have confirmed the writer and artist will at least be referenced.

In other cameo news, The DisInsider has shared what they've heard about Deadpool & Wolverine, saying Taylor Swift "is all but in it." They don't know who she'll show up as, but it's sounding increasingly likely that the singer is playing herself rather than Lady Deadpool or Dazzler.

"Another name that has been in the news recently is Dafne Keene, she recently said she is not in the film," the site's report notes. "However, I have been told multiple times she in fact does appear in a very small role. I also heard at one point that Patrick Stewart appears."

Stewart has strongly hinted he was asked back for Deadpool & Wolverine, so we're not overly surprised. What's interesting about a possible cameo is the fact Professor X's sister, Cassandra Nova, is set to be the movie's lead villain.

Marvel Studios is likely holding off on delivering too many X-Men cameos before Avengers: Secret Wars, though we're bound to see at least some of the mutant heroes when it's finally revealed how Wolverine let down his reality. As for X-23, an older Laura being reunited with her "father' after the events of Logan is a must.

Check out Liefeld's comments in full below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.