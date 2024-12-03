DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Screenplay Is Full Of Alternate Dialogue, Cut Jokes, And STRANGER THINGS Codenames

Thanks to Deadline, we have the full Deadpool & Wolverine screenplay for you to read. While it is the final version - meaning there are no deleted scenes with Daredevil and Ghost Rider, for example - there are still some big changes from what we saw in theaters this summer.

It's mostly the jokes and dialogue that are different, though we also get some fantastic descriptions of certain scenes; Henry Cavill's MCU debut as the Cavillrine, for example, is among them (he's code-named "Hopper-rene" in one of many nods to Stranger Things meant to hide the identities of certain characters).

"Stogie between clenched teeth. The hair. The beard. The whole nine yards. And dare I say, he makes a compelling Wolverine. I mean... If things don’t pan out with Hugh...," the script reads.

There's also Chris Evans' unforgettable R-Rated rant as Johnny Storm featured in Deadpool & Wolverine's post-credits scene:

"And I’ll tell you who 'her' is...Cassandra Nova. A megalomaniacal psychotic asshole. A finger-lickin' dead-inside Pixie slab of third rate dime-store nut-milk and I’ll tell you what she can do...she can lick my goddamn cinnamon ring clean and kick rocks all the way to bald hell. In fact, I don’t give a sh*t if she removes all of my skin and pops me like some nightmarish blood balloon." "If the last thing I do in this god-forsaken cum-gutter of an existence is light that f***-fox on fire, I still won’t die happy. That’s right, Wade. I won’t be happy til I’ve urinated on her freshly barbecued corpse and husk-f***ed the charred remains while gargling Juggernaut’s Jugger-nuts. And you can quote me."

Quite something, eh?

Marvel Studios does appear to be taking the movie's FYC campaign seriously. However, we know comic book movies are rarely taken seriously at mainstream award shows, particularly if they're made by Marvel. That's evident from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett being subbed at the Oscars in preference of Jamie Lee Curtis.

You can read the Deadpool & Wolverine screenplay in its entirety below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.