DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Some Intriguing, Potentially Spoilery Details About Headpool Have Been Revealed

More details about what to expect from Deadpool & Wolverine have been revealed today, including exactly which Variant "Headpool" is and the mystery surrounding the threequel's "crude" popcorn buckets...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2024 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Most of Deadpool & Wolverine's secrets are understandably being kept under wraps, though promo art has offered us a glimpse of what's to come...including the Merc with Mouth's many Variants! 

All signs point to the Deadpool Corps assembling in the upcoming threequel, and we now have some exciting details about plans for Headpool. 

Rumour has it Headpool is the Wade Wilson Variant from 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine; those wide eyes may confirm that, and it's said this Deadpool has a screw loose thanks to the Merc with the Mouth we know putting a bullet in his head during Deadpool 2's post-credits scene. 

Headpool supposedly attaches himself to Sabretooth's decapitated body in The Void, taking control of it with hilarious results. 

During CinemaCon, you may recall Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige saying, "We’ve asked Deadpool to design a popcorn bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine. There are some movies that inadvertently make crude and rude popcorn buckets, and then there are popcorn buckets designed by Deadpool."

According to scooper @CanWeGetToast, one of them will be Headpool, with fans able to remove the top of his head to eat the popcorn out of the Variant's skull. If that's correct, it will blow the Dune: Part Two's controversial popcorn bucket out of the water. 

In the comics, Headpool hails from the Marvel Zombies universe, later joining the Deadpool Corps as one of its weirdest members. 

After some professional disappointments and an ongoing midlife crisis, Wade Wilson now sells used cars. He’s completely hung up his boots until his family, friends, and whole world are threatened. With everyone he loves at risk, Deadpool teams up with a reluctant Wolverine to fight for their survival and ultimately, their legacy.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

tylerzero
tylerzero - 4/15/2024, 7:25 AM
I’m too lazy to research who Headpool is on Google. Anyone care to educate me?
RedFury
RedFury - 4/15/2024, 7:30 AM
@tylerzero - he's the Deadpool from the Marvel Zombies universe that eventually ended up in the Marvel 616 universe. So basically just a zombie head of deadpool.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/15/2024, 7:28 AM
Damn I was hoping that Headpool would actually be the real deal from the Marvel Zombies universe. Here's hoping this rumour is false; as fun as it sounds to have that connection.

From the looks of the artwork I really don't see the connection to the X-Men Origins Deadpool though. If he is infact a skull, and we know Deadpool can heal, and even grow back his body; how is it that the head looks like it has rotted? I guess it could be argued that this version of Deadpools healing factor is different. But it just doesn't correlate to me. Guess we'll have to wait and see.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/15/2024, 7:34 AM
I hope that someone in this movie attempts to explain the convoluted Fox movie “timeline”, which will now probably be that those movies existed in multiple parallel realities.

