DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Some Intriguing, Potentially Spoilery Details About Headpool Have Been Revealed

Most of Deadpool & Wolverine's secrets are understandably being kept under wraps, though promo art has offered us a glimpse of what's to come...including the Merc with Mouth's many Variants!

All signs point to the Deadpool Corps assembling in the upcoming threequel, and we now have some exciting details about plans for Headpool.

Rumour has it Headpool is the Wade Wilson Variant from 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine; those wide eyes may confirm that, and it's said this Deadpool has a screw loose thanks to the Merc with the Mouth we know putting a bullet in his head during Deadpool 2's post-credits scene.

Headpool supposedly attaches himself to Sabretooth's decapitated body in The Void, taking control of it with hilarious results.

During CinemaCon, you may recall Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige saying, "We’ve asked Deadpool to design a popcorn bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine. There are some movies that inadvertently make crude and rude popcorn buckets, and then there are popcorn buckets designed by Deadpool."

According to scooper @CanWeGetToast, one of them will be Headpool, with fans able to remove the top of his head to eat the popcorn out of the Variant's skull. If that's correct, it will blow the Dune: Part Two's controversial popcorn bucket out of the water.

In the comics, Headpool hails from the Marvel Zombies universe, later joining the Deadpool Corps as one of its weirdest members.

After some professional disappointments and an ongoing midlife crisis, Wade Wilson now sells used cars. He’s completely hung up his boots until his family, friends, and whole world are threatened. With everyone he loves at risk, Deadpool teams up with a reluctant Wolverine to fight for their survival and ultimately, their legacy.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.