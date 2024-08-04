DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: [SPOILER] Breaks Down Their Role In That Expletive-Laden Post-Credits Scene

Deadpool & Wolverine is packed with cameos, though one of the most memorable comes when Chris Evans makes his first MCU appearance since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

While the threequel initially fools us into thinking the actor is playing a Captain America Variant, it's soon established that he's really the Human Torch. Long before being cast as Steve Rogers, Evans played Johnny Storm in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Talking to People, the MCU vet said he didn't hesitate to accept Ryan Reynolds' offer of a role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"It was a couple years ago and I got a text from Ryan [Reynolds], we're buddies," the actor explained. "He just said, 'Listen, if you don't like this idea, no worries whatsoever. But I have something that could really bring the house down and would let you play a character from your past.' "

"I mean, honestly, I would do anything Ryan asked," Evans continued. "He gave me a great cameo in Free Guy already, and I just trust him completely. So the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn't pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it."

After being skinned alive by Cassandra Nova, the Torch shows up in a post-credits scene when Deadpool confirms, courtesy of the TVA's archival footage, that he really did drop all those insults about the villain in an expletive-laden rant. As you might expect, Evans had a lot of fun with that.

"Ryan was like, 'Listen, if we need cue cards...' and I was like, 'Cue cards? I'm showing up off-book,'" he revealed. "I don't get to say dialogue like this. Trust me. I'm going to enjoy every second of this. Memorized.'"

We'd imagine that's it for Fantastic Four Variants until The Fantastic Four: First Steps is released in theaters next year, though Evans will almost certainly return as Captain America in one or both of the next Avengers movies. We may even see him as the older Steve Rogers in February's Captain America: Brave New World.

Hugh Jackman, Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, and Shawn Levy on the set of #DeadpoolAndWolverine.



Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.