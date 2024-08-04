DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: [SPOILER] Breaks Down Their Role In That Expletive-Laden Post-Credits Scene

After returning as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, Chris Evans has reflected on a post-credits scene which saw him deliver an expletive-laden rant as the Fantastic Four member. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: People

Deadpool & Wolverine is packed with cameos, though one of the most memorable comes when Chris Evans makes his first MCU appearance since 2019's Avengers: Endgame

While the threequel initially fools us into thinking the actor is playing a Captain America Variant, it's soon established that he's really the Human Torch. Long before being cast as Steve Rogers, Evans played Johnny Storm in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Talking to People, the MCU vet said he didn't hesitate to accept Ryan Reynolds' offer of a role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"It was a couple years ago and I got a text from Ryan [Reynolds], we're buddies," the actor explained. "He just said, 'Listen, if you don't like this idea, no worries whatsoever. But I have something that could really bring the house down and would let you play a character from your past.' "

"I mean, honestly, I would do anything Ryan asked," Evans continued. "He gave me a great cameo in Free Guy already, and I just trust him completely. So the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn't pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it."

After being skinned alive by Cassandra Nova, the Torch shows up in a post-credits scene when Deadpool confirms, courtesy of the TVA's archival footage, that he really did drop all those insults about the villain in an expletive-laden rant. As you might expect, Evans had a lot of fun with that. 

"Ryan was like, 'Listen, if we need cue cards...' and I was like, 'Cue cards? I'm showing up off-book,'" he revealed. "I don't get to say dialogue like this. Trust me. I'm going to enjoy every second of this. Memorized.'"

We'd imagine that's it for Fantastic Four Variants until The Fantastic Four: First Steps is released in theaters next year, though Evans will almost certainly return as Captain America in one or both of the next Avengers movies. We may even see him as the older Steve Rogers in February's Captain America: Brave New World.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

tylerzero
tylerzero - 8/4/2024, 5:58 AM
Evans' cameo...

"Yep, that was a good one."

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/4/2024, 6:22 AM
I hope Marvel ups their ante on these cameos and make it feel natural, you know, by having the actors together on the scenes. They release this picture but the final cut is all faked.

Just rewatched Homecoming and the Stark cameos there were legit for example.

