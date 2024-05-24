DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: [SPOILER] Is Now Confirmed To Make A Cameo Appearance In The Movie

The marketing campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine went into high gear earlier this week when tickets went on sale, but there's still a huge amount we don't know about the movie.

While there are plenty of rumours out there, the trailers have only hinted at the threequel's Multiversal elements with glimpses of the TVA and The Void. Only time will tell whether Taylor Swift dazzles us and the original X-Men return, but at least one cameo has now been confirmed.

In the latest episode of FX's Welcome to Wrexham, Rob McElhenney visits Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool & Wolverine's set to film a cameo.

The actor hides his costume beneath a robe, but there's one shot (at the 2:04 mark) where we can quite clearly see the Time Variance Authority logo on his upper chest. Reynolds even hints that he's playing one of their agents, and it's confirmed here.

Whether we get to see McElhenney's face in the movie remains to be seen; this does, however, debunk theories that he'll suit up as a Deadpool Variant.

"You know, movies like this...there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film," Reynolds recently said when asked about the Swift rumours. "I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

Check out Welcome to Wrexham's big Deadpool & Wolverine reveal in the X post below.

Rob McElhenney will have a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine ! Confirmed on tonight’s new episode of Welcome To Wrexham! + new content of Ryan in the suit! (No Hugh though) pic.twitter.com/PbB2uglOc1 — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) May 24, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.