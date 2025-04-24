DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds On Wade's MCU Future: "I'm Writing A Little Something Right Now"

We're sure Wade Wilson will show up in the MCU again at some point (there's no way Marvel Studios would leave the character on the shelf for too long after the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine), but we still don't know when and where the Merc With a Mouth will return.

Rumors persist that Deadpool will appear in one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies, but Reynolds was not part of the initial Doomsday cast announcement, and the actor doesn't seem overly keen on mixing it up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes - or the X-Men - in a more grounded setting.

During a new interview with Time, Reynolds was asked about the possibility of Wade playing a "supporting role" in one of the next big MCU event films.

Though he doesn't completely dismiss the idea, he notes: "If [Deadpool] becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's wish fulfilment, and we can't give him that." The actor also reveals that he's "writing a little something right now... it's an ensemble."

This is the first we've heard about a new Deadpool project. Will it be a direct sequel to Deadpool and Wolverine, or something else entirely? Reynolds doesn't elaborate (and quite possibly let something slip Marvel wasn't quite ready to reveal), so we'll just have to wait and see if any more details are shared in the build-up to SDCC.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine sees Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they're joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play TVA agent Paradox and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America