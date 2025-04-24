DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds On Wade's MCU Future: "I'm Writing A Little Something Right Now"

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds On Wade's MCU Future: &quot;I'm Writing A Little Something Right Now&quot;

Though we have very little to go on, Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he is currently working on a new project featuring the Merc With a Mouth...

Apr 24, 2025
We're sure Wade Wilson will show up in the MCU again at some point (there's no way Marvel Studios would leave the character on the shelf for too long after the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine), but we still don't know when and where the Merc With a Mouth will return.

Rumors persist that Deadpool will appear in one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies, but Reynolds was not part of the initial Doomsday cast announcement, and the actor doesn't seem overly keen on mixing it up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes - or the X-Men - in a more grounded setting.

During a new interview with Time, Reynolds was asked about the possibility of Wade playing a "supporting role" in one of the next big MCU event films.

Though he doesn't completely dismiss the idea, he notes: "If [Deadpool] becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's wish fulfilment, and we can't give him that." The actor also reveals that he's "writing a little something right now... it's an ensemble."

This is the first we've heard about a new Deadpool project. Will it be a direct sequel to Deadpool and Wolverine, or something else entirely? Reynolds doesn't elaborate (and quite possibly let something slip Marvel wasn't quite ready to reveal), so we'll just have to wait and see if any more details are shared in the build-up to SDCC.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine sees Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they're joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play TVA agent Paradox and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Hugh Jackman Returns As WOLVERINE To Strike Iconic Pose In Marvel Studios Breathing Excercise Video
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/24/2025, 9:05 AM
i need a new wolverine toy, make him wear the brown and tan suit.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/24/2025, 9:11 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/24/2025, 9:16 AM
@harryba11zack - Ahhh yes yes classic John Bryne brown and tan, you fought the hulk in this outfit no?”
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/24/2025, 9:08 AM
User Comment Image


User Comment Image


User Comment Image


User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/24/2025, 9:12 AM
Make it stop…
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/24/2025, 9:12 AM
Yeah, he is writing a settlement agreement for Justin Baldoni.

Dont let this guy ruin Marvel any further
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/24/2025, 9:19 AM
@vectorsigma - If there is any truth to him being the sole reason why we didn't get She/He-Hulk and Brie Larson in D&W then I'd like him to still be creatviely involved, they desperately need someone with at least some degree of awareness of the audiences reception.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/24/2025, 9:23 AM
@vectorsigma - I’m not one for celebrity propaganda but after reading up about the Reynolds/Baldoni/Blake Lively situation I have to say Reynolds does seem to be a proper diva. He’s protected by the Hollywood elite, I guess he’s their golden boy but he does come across as obnoxious. As for his contribution to Deadpool I’m satisfied and happy to see him continue working on that. His work outside of DP doesn’t interest me.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/24/2025, 9:37 AM
@HashTagSwagg - good point on the awareness of the audience reception.

He is more of a marketing guy. I wont mind him collaborating with a good writer but i hope they wont let him have a big say on the writing and direction which seems to be the case for d&w

This is also the reason why u think d&w will not tie up to the wider mcu storyline. It is too episodic and he doesnt have the skills to intertwine his stories with others. I highly doubt we will hear the term "anchor" again. But lets see with doomsday and sw
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/24/2025, 9:41 AM
@CaptainAwkward - yeah a complete diva.

I hope he will not be given that much reign at marvel. He is not a good writer and more of a marketing guy.

This ensemble writing might be part of Doomsday as a gag scene which i think is fine.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/24/2025, 9:15 AM
Dude is not a writer
grif
grif - 4/24/2025, 9:19 AM
deadpool and wolverine looked cheap as [frick] for 4 times the budget of deadpool 1
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/24/2025, 9:45 AM
@grif - everything in that movie is idiotic that i wont dare seeing it again.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/24/2025, 9:21 AM
Maybe getting to write some of his lines for Doomsday or Secret Wars in the same way they got Gunn to work on the guardians part in infinity War
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/24/2025, 9:39 AM
@BigPhilbowski - if its for a gag, this makes sense
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 4/24/2025, 9:43 AM
Uncanny X-Force please. Wolverine, Deadpool, X-23, Cable, Domino... bring back Olivia Munn as Psylocke and Ben Hardy as Archangel. Boom.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 9:45 AM
Interesting…

I could see it being a Special Presentation perhaps.

