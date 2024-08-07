DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Tops BATMAN v SUPERMAN At Box Office After 14 Days; Will Pass $900 Million TONIGHT

Deadpool & Wolverine may be entering its third weekend in theaters but Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie continues going from strength to strength at the worldwide box office.

After exceeding expectations yet again, Deadpool & Wolverine will cross $900 million worldwide later today. As of Tuesday, the threequel had earned $421 million in North America and $458.2 million overseas to bring its global cume to $879.2 million.

After 12 days in U.S. theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine has also topped the lifetime domestic grosses of MCU movies like Captain America: Civil War ($408.1 million), Iron Man 3 ($409 million), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411.3 million).

Ryan Reynolds has played coy about his MCU future but it's hard to imagine Disney allowing him or Hugh Jackman to escape its grasp after the massive success of this team-up. Yes, they'll be doing this until they're f***ing 90!

Current projections place Deadpool & Wolverine's eventual domestic haul somewhere around the $650 million mark.

It's also established itself as the most dominant comic book team-up, beating Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's $874.4 million run at the worldwide box office after just 14 days. It's even a bigger hit than Thor: Ragnarok ($855.3 million), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($859.2 million), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($863.8 million).

Now, Marvel Studios' only 2024 release will sail past $1 billion sometime this weekend, a much-needed recovery for Kevin Feige and company after The Marvels' dismal performance last November.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, and Henry Cavill also appear.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.