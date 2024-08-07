DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Tops BATMAN v SUPERMAN At Box Office After 14 Days; Will Pass $900 Million TONIGHT

Deadpool & Wolverine has further established its dominance by topping Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice at the worldwide box office and it's now mere hours away from hitting a massive $900 million...

By JoshWilding - Aug 07, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine may be entering its third weekend in theaters but Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie continues going from strength to strength at the worldwide box office. 

After exceeding expectations yet again, Deadpool & Wolverine will cross $900 million worldwide later today. As of Tuesday, the threequel had earned $421 million in North America and $458.2 million overseas to bring its global cume to $879.2 million.

After 12 days in U.S. theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine has also topped the lifetime domestic grosses of MCU movies like Captain America: Civil War ($408.1 million), Iron Man 3 ($409 million), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411.3 million). 

Ryan Reynolds has played coy about his MCU future but it's hard to imagine Disney allowing him or Hugh Jackman to escape its grasp after the massive success of this team-up. Yes, they'll be doing this until they're f***ing 90! 

Current projections place Deadpool & Wolverine's eventual domestic haul somewhere around the $650 million mark. 

It's also established itself as the most dominant comic book team-up, beating Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's $874.4 million run at the worldwide box office after just 14 days. It's even a bigger hit than Thor: Ragnarok ($855.3 million), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($859.2 million), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($863.8 million). 

Now, Marvel Studios' only 2024 release will sail past $1 billion sometime this weekend, a much-needed recovery for Kevin Feige and company after The Marvels' dismal performance last November.

Stay tuned for additional updates.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, and Henry Cavill also appear. 

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 1:53 PM
Sweet but man , that title is so flamebaity lol….

I’m glad it has surpassed BVS though and is such a success since it’s the better movie imo..;).

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/7/2024, 1:56 PM
Yes kang
JoJo1982
JoJo1982 - 8/7/2024, 1:56 PM
Ole boi!!! The SnyderCult is already having a bad time with the cancellations of the Army of the Dead franchise. And after the super low views and ratings of Rebel Moon the directors cut, it’s looking like it’s on its way of getting cancelled too..


Now this article is another jab at the fanbase lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 1:58 PM
@JoJo1982 - wait , Army of The Dead 2 got cancelled?

I mean it makes sense since we hadn’t heard anything about it but damn
JoJo1982
JoJo1982 - 8/7/2024, 2:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

It’s the news for today
They cancelled the sequel and the animated series too


I kindve saw it coming since Snyder was just talking about what he had in mind for the sequels, but Netflix never greenlighted any of them.

Plus his contract with Netflix is done and he moving on to doing smaller projects with little to no visuals
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/7/2024, 1:59 PM
Using one of Snyder's biggest Failures

Not Nice
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/7/2024, 2:03 PM
@WakandaTech - Josh loves to cause chaos, lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 2:18 PM
@JoJo1982 - I never knew that they hadn’t officially greenlit them.

Him moving into smaller projects is for the best though little to no visuals is odd since that tends to be his strong suit for the most part
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/7/2024, 2:03 PM
Once this reaches the one billion milestone they will probably announce Deadpool 4.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/7/2024, 2:20 PM
@TheMetaMan - Deadpool 4 announcement before Doctor Strange 3? Nahhh.
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 8/7/2024, 2:06 PM
D&W box run is giving me The Avengers 2012 BO vibes. I say $1.3 billion when it's theater run is over.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 2:20 PM
@ATrueHero1987 - yeah , I can see that

It’s crazy , one of the very few post pandemic films to do it.
Gambito
Gambito - 8/7/2024, 2:08 PM
This is great remember when Ryan was known for his box office flops? Glad he finally earned this well deserved, same for Hugh glad his return was embraced
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 8/7/2024, 2:16 PM
There is no reason to mention BvS in 2024 lmao.

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/7/2024, 2:18 PM
But, but ... CBM fatigue. But, but ... review-bombing. But, but ... post-pandemic viewing behavior.

User Comment Image

