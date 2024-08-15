DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Walker Scobell Breaks Silence On Scrapped Kidpool Casting As Movie Passes $500M Domestic

Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell worked with Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds on Netflix's The Adam Project. It wasn't overly surprising then that rumours quickly swirled about him playing Deadpool & Wolverine's Kidpool.

That didn't happen and Inez Reynolds (Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughter) was instead tapped to lend her voice to the foul-mouthed Variant. Levy has since confirmed that Scobell was considered for the role, admitting the teenager aged out of the part when he hit puberty.

Now, Scobell has broken his silence on his MCU near-miss. "There was a little bit of talks, like maybe Kidpool, or like Teen[pool], or something like that," he says in the video below. "But, I grow a lot, and I'm super busy with Percy, and it didn't make sense for the time."

"Shawn [Levy] gave me a call about it, which, it's crazy that they were even thinking of me for that. That's all I could ask for, and the fact that he gave me a call to tell me that it wasn't happening, which I didn't even expect it to happen in the first place," he added. "That was just more than I could ever ask for."

As for how his growth spurt will impact the next season of Percy Jackson, Scobell repled, "I do, unfortunately [grow a lot], which will not match the continuity from last season, but, you know."

In related news, Deadpool & Wolverine has become the eighth fastest movie - and only the 22nd ever - to pass $500 million in North America, topping Beauty and the Beast's entire $504.5 million cume.

Today, the threequel will top Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's $515.2 million total to become the 20th biggest movie in U.S. history. Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie is going to surpass $600 million by the end of its domestic run, with a $1.4 billion worldwide total still looking likely.

Check out the full interview with Scobell in the player below along with some new Deadpool & Wolverine-related X posts from Hugh Jackman.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.