DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Hilarious Gag-Reel Includes Clips From Scenes That Didn't Make The Movie

"Blade won't admit it, but he wants a S'more."

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to arrive on digital on October 1, before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD a few weeks later on October 22, and the gag-reel from the extra features has now been officially released online (via Mashable).

The minute-long video features some very funny out-takes, with Ryan Reynolds clearly improvising some of his dialogue (he comes up with some hilariously inventive alternate middle names for Tony Stark). We also get to see a few shots from scenes that didn't make the final cut, including Wade Wilson attempting a piggyback (which we saw in set photos), and the Merc With a Mouth interrupting Logan's (Hugh Jackman) conversation with X-23 (Dafne Keen) to bring Blade (Wesley Snipes) a S'more.

Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie was a massive success (it's still clawing its way up the all-time box office chart after nine weeks in theaters), so we wouldn't be at all surprised if a direct sequel was announced. Even if we don't see Wade and Logan return for another team-up movie, they will almost certainly be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Check out the gag reel below, and you'll find our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.