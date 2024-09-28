DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Hilarious Gag-Reel Includes Clips From Scenes That Didn't Make The Movie

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Hilarious Gag-Reel Includes Clips From Scenes That Didn't Make The Movie

The gag-reel from the upcoming Blu-ray release of Deadpool and Wolverine has been shared online, and it highlights some hilarious flubs, out-takes and improvised moments that didn't make the cut...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 28, 2024 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

"Blade won't admit it, but he wants a S'more."

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to arrive on digital on October 1, before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD a few weeks later on October 22, and the gag-reel from the extra features has now been officially released online (via Mashable).

The minute-long video features some very funny out-takes, with Ryan Reynolds clearly improvising some of his dialogue (he comes up with some hilariously inventive alternate middle names for Tony Stark). We also get to see a few shots from scenes that didn't make the final cut, including Wade Wilson attempting a piggyback (which we saw in set photos), and the Merc With a Mouth interrupting Logan's (Hugh Jackman) conversation with X-23 (Dafne Keen) to bring Blade (Wesley Snipes) a S'more.

Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie was a massive success (it's still clawing its way up the all-time box office chart after nine weeks in theaters), so we wouldn't be at all surprised if a direct sequel was announced. Even if we don't see Wade and Logan return for another team-up movie, they will almost certainly be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Check out the gag reel below, and you'll find our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Released: You Think I Haven't Seen Dr. Ant & The Quantumverse Of Madness!
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Released: "You Think I Haven't Seen Dr. Ant & The Quantumverse Of Madness!"
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photo Reveals Cut Cameo - Was This A Nick Fury Variant?
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photo Reveals Cut Cameo - Was This A Nick Fury Variant?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/28/2024, 7:05 AM
I havn't seen this yet and I'm kind of sick of it. Gonna have to give it some time I think. I've been ready for New X-men/ New Wolverine for 7 years now..... please
Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/28/2024, 7:15 AM
Now there’s even video proof of Evans on set filming with Reynolds and Jackman. A certain user here is about to have a meltdown…

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/28/2024, 7:16 AM
Is that hugh jackman? That almost made me believe 😂
Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/28/2024, 7:18 AM
@vectorsigma - It’s his twin brother, Ralph Jackman.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder