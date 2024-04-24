Does DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's New Trailer Feature A Nod To 2002's SPIDER-MAN?

Since the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was released on Monday, fans have been combing through the footage with a fine-tooth comb (you can read our breakdown here).

When there's so much excitement surrounding the threequel, that's understandable, as this is probably the most anticipated Marvel movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We've already spotted some noteworthy cameos, but many fans are convinced the teaser features a nod to 2002's Spider-Man. No, the wall-crawler isn't swinging through the background of a shot set in The Void; instead, it's believed the clash between the Merc with the Mouth and Logan is meant to pay homage to Peter Parker and Flash Thompson's clash over two decades ago.

On the one hand, it feels like a stretch. On the other, we can see where they're coming from!

As one Redditor put it, "Them calling back to that shows they're paying attention to everything, every minuscule detail from previous studios and films." Another chimed in to suggest the scene could go something like this: "Deadpool: 'I don't wanna fight you, Logan.' Wolverine: 'I wouldn't wanna fight me, neither.'"

Either way, Deadpool & Wolverine is clearly pulling from the wider Marvel Multiverse. While we're not expecting Spidey to make a physical appearance in this threequel, there have been rumblings that Hugh Jackman has pushed for a scene with Tobey Maguire in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Before they were outed (likely spoiling the surprise), Marvel Studios had trademarked "Deadpool & Friend" and "Deadpool & Friends," and the latter could prove to be very telling before the movie rolls around this July.

Check out the comparison below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.