DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Every Major Marvel Cameo In The New Trailer - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/22/2024, 12:38 PM
Spoiled the whole damn thing!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2024, 12:40 PM
Kang bros we are SO BACK!!
garu
garu - 4/22/2024, 12:41 PM
I'm excited for what we have seen, but I'm thrilled for what we HAVEN'T seen.

I'm intrigued that they showed a decent amount of easter eggs, but I just think we haven't seen the real hitters.

Kind of how the Endgame and Infinity War trailers - this trailer ending with Deadpool and Wolverine jumping into a Doctor Strange portal, the beginning of an odyssey!

I'M [frick]ING STOKED FOR THIS FILM
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/22/2024, 12:41 PM
Now that was a damn good trailer, the Madonna track surprised me with how well it went with the whole thing.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 4/22/2024, 12:41 PM
Suck it Fox! User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/22/2024, 12:41 PM
I hope they saved some surprises for the movie!

Glad to see hugh back! Gota say though his hair piece ain't looked this bad since The Last Stand. They had it perfect in The Wolverine.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/22/2024, 12:52 PM
@UniqNo - Hair piece?
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/22/2024, 1:01 PM
@IAmAHoot - Yes, Jackman often wears a wig when playing Wolverine. Outside of the 1st, Origins and maybe The Wolverine they've been a wig.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/22/2024, 12:44 PM
He tears off the sleeves. My wish has come true.

User Comment Image
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/22/2024, 12:46 PM
Since when were those portals exclusive to ‘Endgame’? Why is that the only frame of reference when we saw them several years before that movie?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/22/2024, 1:05 PM
@CerealKiller1 - That's what I'm saying. As if the concept of Doctor Strange and sorcerers don't exist.
CyberBishop
CyberBishop - 4/22/2024, 1:15 PM
@CerealKiller1 - It's a wilding article you had to expect some sort of nonsense.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/22/2024, 12:47 PM
My guess is that the mask is entirely CGI, and some of those shots probably are him with the mask on. Not all of them of course, because Hugh's face is a big draw for the audience, so I doubt it'll be covered up throughout the film. But I bet you we'll get more mask than we think.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2024, 12:51 PM
@RedFury - maybe if they could just have removed it for the trailers

We’ll see… I hope we get it a decent extent atleast.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/22/2024, 12:58 PM
@RedFury - I doubt it's entirely CGI. If anything, if say the shot of him walking without the sleeves he actually does have the mask on in the movie, I would imagine they shot one without the mask specifically for the trailer. But it'll certainly have to be CGI for certain action scenes at the very least. I'm sure they'll talk about it during the press tour (if they show it in the final trailer or gets shown by someone other than the studio directly in a TV spot) or after release.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/22/2024, 1:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - it just seems to me like it would be a much easier way to make the mask fit on him properly than having a clunky physical version of it. Like how Spidey's costume is mainly cgi so that it actually looks like it's skin tight.

Fingers crossed! I would be happy if it was at the very least 1/4 of his time in the film. I just want to see some true Wolverine action moments with the entire ensemble.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/22/2024, 1:12 PM
@IAmAHoot - that's a good point too. They are sneaky with how they film things these days to avoid spoilers like that. CGI or not, I just hope we get some good action with it on.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2024, 1:14 PM
@RedFury - I get yah and you might be right

I was just stating an alternative method
RedFury
RedFury - 4/22/2024, 1:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah for sure, which honestly if they can make a really good version of it physically, it would definitely be the better way to go. Marvel just seems to love to CGI costume stuff lol.
garu
garu - 4/22/2024, 12:51 PM
I'm guessing Dr Strange saves them from Cassandra Nova's office (Ant Man's skull) and THAT'S when they start meeting MCU characters.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/22/2024, 12:51 PM
3rd act flashback seems like a prime place for cameos from the original older cast.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 4/22/2024, 12:53 PM
THERE IS A SECOND WOLVERINE IN THE BAR SCENE. I REPEAT - A SECOND WOLVERINE APPEARS IN THE BAR SCENE.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/22/2024, 12:54 PM
JOSH COMMENT SECTION IS BACK
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/22/2024, 1:00 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - This one isn't technically one of his opinion lists, so he doesn't have to worry about getting lambasted ruthlessly.
KindredMac
KindredMac - 4/22/2024, 1:09 PM
Are we sure Cassandra Nova isn't an alternate Ancient One, just as a much younger version?
Looks a LOT like the ANCIENT ONE, especially sporting the yellow jacket...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2024, 1:13 PM
@KindredMac - perhaps in this but that is her comic look aswell…

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/22/2024, 1:24 PM
@KindredMac
Ya know, she also looks hella lot like this character from the comics known as CASSANDRA NOVA! :P
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/22/2024, 1:22 PM
I'm already interested in this Wolverine's backstory.

Man, being Logan is just pain and misery...
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/22/2024, 1:23 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2024, 1:25 PM
I could see Paradox being a villain that’s using Wade & Logan for his own means which is perhaps to start pruning timelines again for the greater good ( maybe he’s a follower of General Dox from Loki S2?).

User Comment Image

The only thing that gives me caution is I feel B-15 would try to stop it unless she’s been taken prisoner or is somewhere else..

Mobius is retired and Casey or O.B wouldn’t have the power to stop him even if they wanted to.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/22/2024, 1:26 PM
Looks pretty good to me,best MCU movie in ages.

