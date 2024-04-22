DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Official Trailer Features Ultimate Team-Up & Promises The Wildest MCU Movie Of All-Time!
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Official Trailer Features Ultimate Team-Up & Promises The Wildest MCU Movie Of All-Time!
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: A New Look At Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson (And A Familiar Prop) Has Been Revealed
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: A New Look At Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson (And A Familiar Prop) Has Been Revealed
garu
garu - 4/22/2024, 10:43 AM
This trailer was everything I wanted it to be!!!

Finally, a Marvel film that gets me excited, I haven't felt that since Endgame - LFG!
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/22/2024, 10:45 AM
cringe trailer lmao 🤣 the creative team over Xmen97 is showing them how it’s done.

Hoping this is a one off movie and we get a new Deadpool variant.

Hopefully the cameos make this the first X-men film to make a billion. MCU reviving careers and franchises like always
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/22/2024, 10:54 AM
@YouFlopped - Did you just make your account to make this comment?
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/22/2024, 10:57 AM
@YouFlopped - Alright, who's alt is this?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/22/2024, 11:14 AM
@YouFlopped - The Flopwatcher extraordinaire has entered the building
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/22/2024, 10:48 AM
Deadpool coming to literally save the Marvel multiverse at a time when the meta narrative is that the MCU needs a fresh start is so perfect it's like they planned it

Feige what are you??

User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/22/2024, 10:54 AM
@ShellHead - Everything is predetermined or premeditated because it is based on a system. These people running these corporations are astrologers. I mean that literally. They can play fourth-dimensional chess. If you studied occult science, Kabbalah, astrology, numerology, zodiac, then you’ll know what I mean. Everything that happens in reality weather fact or fiction is mathematically justified.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/22/2024, 10:57 AM
@TheMetaMan - they won’t understand. 😂
Vigor
Vigor - 4/22/2024, 11:15 AM
@ShellHead - one of the best execs of our time
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2024, 10:49 AM
Very pleasantly surprised with Azal and Lady Deathstrike making appearances in this movie. This trailer was fantastic. Didnt give ANY big moments away and stayed away from the 3rd act completely. Let this be a lesson to ALL other movies, and especially comic book movies; this is how its done.

This movie is going to be a blast to see. Can't wait. LFG
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/22/2024, 10:56 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I couldn’t agree more. I’m happy with got a soundtrack with this trailer something that was missing from the teaser.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/22/2024, 11:00 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Yea! It gave as an overall impression of the tone, story and character arcs. We got some little teases and a few fun reveals, but nothing major. I’m far more hyped for this than I was before but I know there is a lot of cool stuff we don’t know about yet.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2024, 11:33 AM
@mountainman - 10000% agreed. I'm WAYYY more hyped than i was when i started reading all the rumors and other bullshit. i don't need another trailer or anything. i'm hooked and ready to see it. this is now a day1 watch instead of "when i get a chance" i just hope future MCU movies learn a MASSIVE lesson from this movie

@TheMetaMan - the music for this trailer was absolutely perfect
mountainman
mountainman - 4/22/2024, 11:45 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Yeah I haven’t gone to an opening night MCU release since Endgame and this is the one!
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/22/2024, 10:50 AM
Wonder if they ignore the Lady Deathstrike history again...
abd00bie
abd00bie - 4/22/2024, 11:26 AM
@BlackStar25 - Her Japanese origin? Her arc in X2 was taken from God love, Man Kills, as Stryker's assistant that is revealed to be a mutant. She is likely going to be in this one sequence, nothing more unfortunately.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/22/2024, 11:33 AM
@BlackStar25 - This is not the film that will change backstories of the Fox characters that turn up and likely not even go over them at all beyond references to when last seen, maybe, in some instance...

...when we start the mutant saga is the time to wonder if they will go more source accurate or not and likewise with other aspects of characters such as race or height.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2024, 10:51 AM
Didn’t notice them in the trailers but cool if Lady Deathstrike and Azazel are back in this ( especially the latter since he had a fun sequence in First Class).

?si=9II4vYnAwopaiEP9

Seems like Cassandra might have taken over and become the de-facto ruler of the Void…

Wonder if we’ll see Ravonna in this since she was sent to the Void at the end of Loki S2 and her fate was left open ended?.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/22/2024, 10:54 AM
I'm not usually a fan of random cameos, but Pym Falls is a cool cameo!
RolandD
RolandD - 4/22/2024, 10:56 AM
“Greatest superhero movie ever made,” doubt it but it looks like a helluva lot of fun. I will be there opening weekend.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/22/2024, 10:57 AM
I don't see the Next button...
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/22/2024, 10:58 AM
I think Toad is there too. The guy who's crouching slightly in the Ant-Man shot.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/22/2024, 11:02 AM
@comicfan100 - I could see them all being Cassandra’s henchmen.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/22/2024, 10:58 AM
If this makes less than Wakanda Forever and MoM… 😂😂😂
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 4/22/2024, 11:26 AM
@YouFlopped - I don't think that'll be an issue. Hugh Jackman returning to the role of Wolverine alone is bound to get many ticket sales alone.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/22/2024, 11:00 AM
The humor just seems so elementary and cringe. a two hour movie with d ick jokes and ass shots. Hell yeah marvels back… with another flop 😂😂😂 of course the incels love it! 😍
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 4/22/2024, 11:08 AM
@YouFlopped - User Comment Image
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 4/22/2024, 11:09 AM
Excellent breakdown of the trailer.
Matador
Matador - 4/22/2024, 11:13 AM
User Comment Image
Pathogen
Pathogen - 4/22/2024, 11:18 AM
@Matador - Anyone who uses "wannabe cool" catchphrases like "incels"...yeah, i agree with you. They are trying too hard, and succeeding at making us laugh at them
Matador
Matador - 4/22/2024, 11:20 AM
@Pathogen - They are a copy and paste breed what we used to say, "Monkey see, monkey do, and then they fling poo."
Superheroking
Superheroking - 4/22/2024, 11:14 AM
superhero movie ever made...well, we'll be shocked.

This clown is so full of himself 😂😂

Who’s we buddy? Why you keep referring yourself as we in every one of your copy paste so called articles?
Vigor
Vigor - 4/22/2024, 11:17 AM
Smart trailer. Show foxmen cameos galore. And having a dead giantman cameo is the only mcu hint we get (other than Alioth).

You just know the final trailer will finally show a [living] MCU character appearance to really get the pre sale tickets going
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/22/2024, 11:20 AM
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/22/2024, 11:24 AM
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/22/2024, 11:43 AM
@SuperCat - the more i see it the less i need the shoulder pads
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 4/22/2024, 11:25 AM
Looks good. They didn't really show anything though and I don't know that I'm sold on Casandra just yet.
crazymonkey4539
crazymonkey4539 - 4/22/2024, 11:26 AM
This movie looks quite dull tbh. so completely over the breadcrumbs we get with the costumes, frustrating to see the, give them still bland looking dark fox-men costumes... I understand it might be part of the movie's plot but still its very very very tired to see onscreen... like VERY tired. the sets look very dull, cassandra looks a bore, esp the set she's in... Idk i am excited to see all the chracters but the color palette is just so boring. Wolverine needs his mask the entire time too... Lol, idk why they do this shit still 20 years later... yikes. appears as if the same execs are still in charge, a bunch of non creative, recycled garbage. So boring to see giant man mask as a set piece too. This movie looks like a lot of boring bad ideas presented as something semi-interesting, and yet not at all reaching any types of lengths of sparkle and comic book glamour we could be getting. Stop hiring the same awful people..... This movie looks like logan, and that shit was the most worst set pieces and characterizations I'd ever seen... Every set was literally pieces of garbage... why is that this movie too???? Hugh jackman is so tired in this role, this trailer cements that beyond what is okay..
Yikes.. Let me direct next time lolll
Vigor
Vigor - 4/22/2024, 11:29 AM
@crazymonkey4539 - lol boring was used so many times during your comment. But i respect your opinion though
mountainman
mountainman - 4/22/2024, 11:48 AM
@crazymonkey4539 - Very likely most clips we are seeing are from the first act. It’s refreshing to get a trailer that doesn’t give the whole
thing away.
