Major DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers Have Leaked Following First Fan Screening In China

Major DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers Have Leaked Following First Fan Screening In China

Deadpool & Wolverine fan screenings have begun and, with just shy of 40 minutes shown to them, spoilers have already started doing the rounds online, including details on some major cameos. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

In the coming weeks, Marvel Studios is holding Deadpool & Wolverine fan screenings across the globe. The first of those just took place in Shanghai, China, with fans in attendance treated to roughly 36 minutes of the movie and a 2-minute sizzle reel with footage from the rest. 

The response to what was shown has been overwhelmingly positive, with the humour, action, and music all receiving plenty of praise. Some have even said it's better than Avengers: Endgame.  

Despite only sharing roughly half an hour of footage (much of which, similar to when this happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home, we've seen in the trailers), some pretty sizeable spoilers have now begun doing the rounds. 

These come our way from the Chinese social media website Weibo, meaning they've been translated to English and, as a result, there could be some misunderstandings. 

*** MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW ***

Apparently, many Wolverine Variants were featured in these opening scenes, including a Zombie version of the clawed mutant. It's said the movie has a "very violent connection" with Logan's ending, though no further context was provided. 

There were also lots of Deadpool Variants, with Lady Deadpool among them. Despite rumours of singer Taylor Swift being under the mask, several fans believe it's Blake Lively playing the female Merc with the Mouth based on her voice.

Here's the kicker: this Deadpool & Wolverine sneak peek reportedly ends with Wolverine facing off against The Hulk! We don't know which Variant of the Jade Giant it is but this explains why so many scoopers have been alluding to him showing up in recent days. 

The screenings will hit Europe next, so chances are we'll soon have even more detailed descriptions. Marvel Studios must have known this would happen and we'll surely soon get spoilery TV spots, and perhaps even a final trailer, featuring some of these reveals.

A Chinese trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has also been released today, though it's sadly light on new footage. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Drops A New TV Spot As The Movie Takes Over Time Square And Toronto
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Drops A New TV Spot As The Movie Takes Over Time Square And Toronto
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumored To Feature An Appearance From An Incredible Avenger - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumored To Feature An Appearance From An Incredible Avenger - Possible SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/2/2024, 9:12 AM
Bring on the Shennanigans!

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/2/2024, 9:22 AM
@IAmAHoot - Just hope there isn't too much intentional lying and folk posting dodgy phone footage hidden as something else on socials. I don't mind text spoilers but catching a vid the seems to be say clips from a sport which then cuts to blurry action from a film like I found it hard to avoid with infinity war is bloomin annoying.
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/2/2024, 9:13 AM
Eric Bana Hulk!
Turklander
Turklander - 7/2/2024, 9:18 AM
If Professor X isn't in it then this movie has failed me
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/2/2024, 9:19 AM
CGI John Belushi Hulk
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/2/2024, 9:27 AM
@ProfessorWhy - They gotta have a Garrett Morris Ant Man too. 🤪

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder