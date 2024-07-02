Major DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers Have Leaked Following First Fan Screening In China

In the coming weeks, Marvel Studios is holding Deadpool & Wolverine fan screenings across the globe. The first of those just took place in Shanghai, China, with fans in attendance treated to roughly 36 minutes of the movie and a 2-minute sizzle reel with footage from the rest.

The response to what was shown has been overwhelmingly positive, with the humour, action, and music all receiving plenty of praise. Some have even said it's better than Avengers: Endgame.

Despite only sharing roughly half an hour of footage (much of which, similar to when this happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home, we've seen in the trailers), some pretty sizeable spoilers have now begun doing the rounds.

These come our way from the Chinese social media website Weibo, meaning they've been translated to English and, as a result, there could be some misunderstandings.

*** MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW ***

Apparently, many Wolverine Variants were featured in these opening scenes, including a Zombie version of the clawed mutant. It's said the movie has a "very violent connection" with Logan's ending, though no further context was provided.

There were also lots of Deadpool Variants, with Lady Deadpool among them. Despite rumours of singer Taylor Swift being under the mask, several fans believe it's Blake Lively playing the female Merc with the Mouth based on her voice.

Here's the kicker: this Deadpool & Wolverine sneak peek reportedly ends with Wolverine facing off against The Hulk! We don't know which Variant of the Jade Giant it is but this explains why so many scoopers have been alluding to him showing up in recent days.

The screenings will hit Europe next, so chances are we'll soon have even more detailed descriptions. Marvel Studios must have known this would happen and we'll surely soon get spoilery TV spots, and perhaps even a final trailer, featuring some of these reveals.

A Chinese trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has also been released today, though it's sadly light on new footage.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.