Ryan Reynolds Shares His Favourite DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Halloween Costumes And Hilarious Script Page

As you might expect, a lot of people dressed as Deadpool and Wolverine this Halloween, and Ryan Reynolds has now taken to social media to share some of his favourite costumes.

There are some really impressive outfits here, including a Deadpool-Wolverine amalgam, and a couple who decided to go as Cassandra Nova and Johnny Storm.

Speaking of the movie's villain and the unfortunate Human Torch, Reynolds also posted a script page from one of the funniest scenes in the R-rated threequel, as Wade Wilson repeats Storm's foul-mouthed rant to Nova. This ultimately results in the FF member meeting a brutal end, but we'd later learn that he did actually say these things in the film's post-credits sequence.

"I can’t believe the amount of Deadpool & Wolvie costumes last night," Reynolds said. "You’ll never know what that’s like if you’re me. I’m five years old, staring out the window at some impossible future. People made mini movies and wore some of the best suits I’ve ever seen. Quoting lines, and performing stunts. Little KidPools to GeezerPools… I’m not aloof or cool about stuff like this — No part of me takes it for granted or feels entitled to it. It’s like having a dream come true — but a dream you didn’t know you were dreaming of."

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.