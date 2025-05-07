LILO AND STITCH: Disney Shares Heartwarming First Clip And New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

Walt Disney Studios has announced that tickets for the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie are now officially on sale, and we have the first full clip and a series of new posters featuring the rambunctious blue-furred alien known as "Experiment 626."

The original animated Lilo and Stitch focused on a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo Pelekai who forms a bond with a blue alien called Experiment 626, who was engineered to be a force of destruction. It wasn't considered one of the studio's bigger hits from a box office standpoint, but it remains a very popular entry in Disney's library, having spawned three direct-to-video sequels and a 2003 TV series.

The new movie's synopsis reads: "Lilo and Stitch tells the story of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers, and the idea of the bond of family figure into the proceedings."

Newcomer Maia Kealoha is set to play Lilo, with Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, and original animated movie voice actors Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee will also on board. Chris Sanders will once again voice Stitch.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing under their Rideback production banner.

In the clip, Stitch pretends to be a dog so Lilo will adopt him, and the two share a hug. Unfortunately, Lilo's sister Nani is not convinced that this strange, abnormally strong creature will make the best pet.

Check out the clip and new posters at the links below.

there is no one better than him 💙



Get your tickets for #LiloAndStitch, only in theaters May 23. https://t.co/Yxd1EV3Pq9 pic.twitter.com/XriF99rkzi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 6, 2025

chaotic duo 👯‍♀️



Get your tickets for #LiloAndStitch, only in theaters May 23! https://t.co/Nf5kNu0A2C pic.twitter.com/yWkoYgt1sb — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 6, 2025

New Real D 3D, 4DX , Dolby Cinema and Fandango posters for #LiloAndStitch have been revealed pic.twitter.com/ul2hUg1FcZ — Lilo & Stitch News (@LiloStitchLA) May 6, 2025

Agent Cobra Bubbles is on the case 🫡#LiloAndStitch arrives in theaters May 23! pic.twitter.com/TDuMxO95pW — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 30, 2025

No family is complete without their very own Experiment 626. The Stitch Collectible Bucket is coming soon to select Regal locations. 💙



Coming to theatres May 23. Tickets on sale now.



🎟️: https://t.co/o8mXPTbsKj pic.twitter.com/sJ3XOh8dRc — Regal (@RegalMovies) May 6, 2025

“Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. “Lilo & Stitch” is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.