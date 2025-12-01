Rumored Update On Search For TANGLED Lead Revealed; Could Taylor Swift Be In Line For Disney Princess Role?

Disney has a spotty track record with its live-action adaptations. The studio has failed to fully capitalise on the appeal its Disney Princesses have to female moviegoers, but we've also seen them struggle to get those characters right on screen.

For every Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella, there have been less well-received efforts like Mulan and Snow White. Now, though, the House of Mouse is taking another crack at bringing Tangled back to theaters. The original animated adventure's popularity has only grown in recent years, and it grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon its initial release in 2010.

Much has been said about who could play Rapunzel, with names like Sabrina Carpenter and Florence Pugh previously doing the rounds. We also know that Gigi Hadid auditioned before the project took a creative pause (work has since resumed).

The latest update comes from @MyTimeToShineH (via Toonado.com), who reveals that testing for the role is set to last for at least two more weeks before a final decision is made. This comes after they previously reported that Wicked: For Good star Ariana Grande was being lined up for the role, only for Disney to decide that the 32-year-old was "too old."

We have a few additional Disney updates from the insider, including plans for live-action Frozen and Hercules movies, and the House of Mouse's apparent desire to cast Taylor Swift in the role of a Disney Princess. Which one? Let the speculation commence, though Elsa would surely be a good fit for Swift if a live-action Frozen is indeed on the way.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

It was recently reported that Scarlett Johansson is circling the role of the villainous Mother Gothel. The Greatest Showman and Better Man helmer Michael Gracey remains on board to direct from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder).

When Johansson was asked about possibly joining the Tangled cast, she said, "What would excite me about it would be the opportunity to work with Michael Gracey, who is attached to direct the film," the actress explained, clearly choosing her words carefully. "He is just absolutely an extraordinary visionary, and any actor would love to have a collaboration with him."

Let us know your thoughts on these latest Disney updates in the comments section below.