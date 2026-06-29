Tangled Remake: Set Photos Reveal First Look At Rapunzel's Tower And Teagan Croft's New Look

Work on Tangled has begun in Spain, and as we first reported on Toonado.com, construction on Rapunzel's tower is underway. How much more of it will be built beyond this base is hard to say, as we don't know what the balance will be between a fully practical building and a fantastical CG creation.

With so much of the story set in and around the tower, chances are it won't be long until we see the movie's cast on set. Interestingly, Rapunzel actress Teagan Croft was recently spotted with a pixie cut, which fans of the Disney Animation movie will know she has for a lot of the film.

It's going to be interesting finding out how Disney approaches Tangled. Over the years, the studio has been criticised for either adhering too closely to the original cartoons (The Lion King) or taking big swings that haven't landed with audiences (Snow White).

The upcoming Moana will be a big test for the House of Mouse, with early box office tracking pointing to a solid, albeit unspectacular start.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role.

The movie's two young leads take over from Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, and Manheim recently opened up on being cast in Tangled and how he plans to approach the role.

"I woke up that morning just being like, 'Here comes another day of convincing myself I didn’t get this role.' When I [did], my skin literally was tingling," he recalled. "My body was rushing with so much serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins that I almost looked like I wasn’t feeling any emotion at all, like I was blank- faced for the whole day."

"It wasn’t until the end of the day when I hung up my last phone call, and crumbled into a ball and cried on the floor," the actor continued. "I actually remember going to see it in theaters with my cousin, Noah. I was nine years old. I just didn’t think that it would ever be a perfect storm for something this important to me, and it was. I’m still pinching myself."

Manheim added, "I think that is what scares me a little bit, finding the balance of making it my own while also honoring the iconic character he is. But obviously, I’m not a cartoon, so I’m going to have to make it a little bit different."

Tangled doesn't have a confirmed release date, but will likely arrive in theaters in 2027 or 2028.