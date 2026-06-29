Tangled Remake: Set Photos Reveal First Look At Rapunzel's Tower And Teagan Croft's New Look

Tangled Remake: Set Photos Reveal First Look At Rapunzel's Tower And Teagan Croft's New Look

A first look at the Tangled set in Spain has been revealed, teasing the construction of Rapunzel's tower. Teagan Croft, meanwhile, has been spotted rocking a new, much shorter haircut.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Work on Tangled has begun in Spain, and as we first reported on Toonado.com, construction on Rapunzel's tower is underway. How much more of it will be built beyond this base is hard to say, as we don't know what the balance will be between a fully practical building and a fantastical CG creation.

With so much of the story set in and around the tower, chances are it won't be long until we see the movie's cast on set. Interestingly, Rapunzel actress Teagan Croft was recently spotted with a pixie cut, which fans of the Disney Animation movie will know she has for a lot of the film.

It's going to be interesting finding out how Disney approaches Tangled. Over the years, the studio has been criticised for either adhering too closely to the original cartoons (The Lion King) or taking big swings that haven't landed with audiences (Snow White). 

The upcoming Moana will be a big test for the House of Mouse, with early box office tracking pointing to a solid, albeit unspectacular start. 

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do RevengeThor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (CruellaFreakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role. 

The movie's two young leads take over from Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, and Manheim recently opened up on being cast in Tangled and how he plans to approach the role. 

"I woke up that morning just being like, 'Here comes another day of convincing myself I didn’t get this role.' When I [did], my skin literally was tingling," he recalled. "My body was rushing with so much serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins that I almost looked like I wasn’t feeling any emotion at all, like I was blank- faced for the whole day."

"It wasn’t until the end of the day when I hung up my last phone call, and crumbled into a ball and cried on the floor," the actor continued. "I actually remember going to see it in theaters with my cousin, Noah. I was nine years old. I just didn’t think that it would ever be a perfect storm for something this important to me, and it was. I’m still pinching myself."

Manheim added, "I think that is what scares me a little bit, finding the balance of making it my own while also honoring the iconic character he is. But obviously, I’m not a cartoon, so I’m going to have to make it a little bit different."

Tangled doesn't have a confirmed release date, but will likely arrive in theaters in 2027 or 2028.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Toy Story 5 Concept Art Reveals Emotional Alternate Ending For Pixar Sequel - Spoilers
Related:

Toy Story 5 Concept Art Reveals Emotional Alternate Ending For Pixar Sequel - Spoilers
Toy Story 5 Review: Toys Battle Tech In The Best Animated Movie Of The Year
Recommended For You:

Toy Story 5 Review: Toys Battle Tech In The Best Animated Movie Of The Year

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/29/2026, 4:38 PM
,,,,
User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/29/2026, 4:41 PM
User Comment Image
Titans is a flawed show, but it had a certain charm to it. If it had come out when I was 15, I would have loved it.
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 6/29/2026, 4:56 PM
@InfinitePunches -

I stand by its a show that ended up in the wrong hands. I liked the cast, it seemed to have a decent production budget, the Hawk & Dove stuff was absolutely fantastic.

This show had a tonne of potential, but the showrunners and studio mishandled it at every turn.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/29/2026, 5:05 PM
@CrimmLives03 - Outside of the costume design and course language, it's not a terrible adaptation of the Marv Wolfman stories. If it was a little less edgy and they had been allowed to use the JLA characters without restriction, I think it would have been fantastic.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/29/2026, 4:53 PM
Frist look!
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/29/2026, 5:06 PM
@ThorArms - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/29/2026, 5:05 PM
Nice , Teagan looks cute with that pixie cut imo…

The live action remakes have been a mixed bag from what I have seen but I hope this turns out well as a fan of the original but if not then oh well ,the animated film is still there.

I think this is the next one after Moana and then Lilo & Stitch 2 so unless something drastic happens , I don’t see them stopping with these films anytime soon tbh as much as the internet may want them to lol!!.
WingDing11
WingDing11 - 6/29/2026, 5:06 PM
Has a pixie cut “for a lot of the film?” Have you even seen the movie, Josh? She doesn’t even have a pixie cut until the final 2 minutes of the movie.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/29/2026, 5:18 PM

If it looks like poo and smells like poo, just don't step in it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder