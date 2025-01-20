THUNDERBOLTS* Star Florence Pugh Still Frontrunner For TANGLED Remake Despite Sabrina Carpenter Rumblings

Despite rumblings online this weekend that singer Sabrina Carpenter could play Rapunzel in Disney's live-action Tangled movie, a new report suggests Hawkeye's Florence Pugh remains the frontrunner...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 20, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Last month, it was confirmed that Disney is moving forward with a live-action Tangled movie. The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey is in talks to helm the project, while Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (I Know What You Did Last Summer) penned the screenplay. 

There have been rumblings about who will play Rapunzel for several months. Over the weekend, social media speculation pointed to singer Sabrina Carpenter taking on the role, with Jennifer Lopez emerging as a possibility for Mother Gothel despite recent reports that Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn could play the villain. 

Insider Daniel Richtman (via Toonado.com) has since chimed in to claim that Black Widow and Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh remains the frontrunner to play Rapunzel. 

Most Disney fans seem to agree that this would be a perfect casting decision on Disney's part, though it's worth noting that Pugh is only being eyed for the role and isn't necessarily in talks or close to being signed up for Tangled at this time. 

Still, if Pugh does land the role, we'll be very interested to see who ends up starring opposite her as Flynn Rider. It won't be easy for any actor to hold their own opposite someone as talented as the Oppenheimer and Hawkeye star, though we're sure Disney must have at least a few names in mind.

Way back in 2020, we talked to Ron Perlman and wondered if he'd be down to reprise his memorable roles as the Stabbington Brothers in a possible live-action Tangled movie. 

"The experience of working on a big Disney animated feature is, well, talk about rarefied air. I mean, those of us who are lucky enough to have been invited into that, it's on a level that doesn't compare to anything else," he said. "I really love the care and love that went into that project, how incredible it looked when it was all finished, and the love and respect that was shown my way in rendering the performance."

"I would jump at the opportunity to come back and either do another version of that story or something else with the characters," Perlman added. 

Released in 2010, the original animated adventure's popularity has only grown in recent years, with Rapunzel now one of Disney's most beloved and iconic Princesses.

Tangled grossed just shy of $600 million at the worldwide box office upon release and starred Mandy Moore, Donna Murphy, and Zachary Levi. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+, while this live-action remake doesn't currently have a confirmed release date. 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/20/2025, 9:40 AM
she not black?
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/20/2025, 9:45 AM
@harryba11zack - She can definitely be black because she’s a fictional character, but apparently she must be under 5’4”. 🤔
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/20/2025, 9:56 AM
@Lisa89 - No shit she needs to be small, the taller the actress, the longer they have to wait for her hair to grow out.
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/20/2025, 9:57 AM
@Lisa89 - It's based on a German fairy tail from hundreds of years ago, if you know anything about history and geography you'd understand how a black person wouldn't make sense. To allow for a black character they would need to either change the location or time it takes place and go against the animation itself as there were only white characters there. Just think a little for a change.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 1/20/2025, 10:04 AM
While she may look the part I'd rather have an unknown actress take on the role rather than have one of Hollywood's big actresses take on the role. Also can she even sing? I don't want another auto tune like they did for belle in beauty and the beast.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/20/2025, 10:07 AM
Damn Sabina Carpenter’s bobble head ass looks exactly like a real life version of this character. That’s a good choice.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/20/2025, 10:09 AM
Please no Sabrina, dont need Tangled pretending to deep throat a microphone

View Recorder