ZOOTOPIA 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Whether Disney Sequel Has Been Worth The Wait

ZOOTOPIA 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Whether Disney Sequel Has Been Worth The Wait

The review embargo has lifted for Zootopia 2, but has the sequel been worth the 9-year wait since the first Zootopia movie was released in 2016? Find a roundup and Rotten Tomatoes score right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2025 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

This Thanksgiving weekend, Walt Disney Animation Studios releases Zootopia 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2016's Academy Award-winning Zootopia. The sequel reunites rookie cops Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and teases a new team-up with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

The review embargo for the movie has lifted today, and it's so far, so good, for Disney's latest sequel. There's already a lot of excitement for Zootopia 2, as current projections point to a massive $125 million opening in North America from Wednesday to Sunday. 

Throw in an additional $135 million - $145 million from overseas, and all signs point to a $270 million global debut. That's made all the more impressive by the stiff competition posed to the movie by another sequel, Wicked: For Good (which is expected to have a big second weekend).

Reviews and word of mouth, as always, will be crucial. Fortunately for Disney, as we first reported on Toonado.comZootopia 2 has arrived on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% score based on 47 reviews. 

"These movies are comedies first and crime-film homages second," writes Variety"but it’s their tertiary value as social commentary that makes the franchise so indispensable: Behind the laughs are teachable moments."

The Hollywood Reporter adds, "This sequel to 2016’s smash hit Oscar-winning animated film proves more than worth the lengthy wait, knocking it out of the park with its dazzling visuals, sophisticated humor and doses of genuine emotion." 

In IGN's review, it's said, "The look of the sequel builds off the vibrant world of the original, and while thematically the movie may bite off more than it can chew, Zootopia 2, like its bunny-cop hero, shares a contagious hope that things can always change." io9 adds to that with, "With Zootopia 2, Disney Animation gives us just enough of what we love and remember from that first movie to make a solid, albeit flawed, sequel."

"Perhaps most delightful, though, are the carefully drawn supporting characters, with welcome returns for Flash the sloth and Maurice LaMarche, the Vito Corleone-esque arctic shrew. Truly an offer you can’t refuse," writes The Times, only for The Guardian to counter, "It’s the kind of movie you put on an iPad to keep the children quiet on a long plane or train journey...the heart and soul are lacking."

Finally, we hear from Next Best Picture. "'Zootopia 2' is a marvel of modern animated storytelling, a family film that really will have everyone in the family laughing, singing (in the case of the earworm 'Zoo,' sung by Shakira’s Zootopian pop star Gazelle), and perhaps even crying together," the site states. 

So, it's a worthy follow-up that fans of Zootopia are definitely going to enjoy. The movie doesn't sound perfect, but it still has all the makings of a real crowd-pleaser for families over the long holiday weekend. 

In Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The movie also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Oscar winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces.

Zootopia 2 arrives in theaters on November 26, 2025.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
FROZEN Stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, & Josh Gad Sign Record-Breaking $60M Deals For Third & Fourth Movies
Related:

FROZEN Stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, & Josh Gad Sign Record-Breaking $60M Deals For Third & Fourth Movies
Disney CFO Seemingly Takes Jab At Warner Bros. And Comcast; Confirms Company Isn’t Interested In Acquiring WBD
Recommended For You:

Disney CFO Seemingly Takes Jab At Warner Bros. And Comcast; Confirms Company Isn’t Interested In Acquiring WBD

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/25/2025, 3:17 PM
So need rotten tomatoes tell you if sequel isn’t worth watch , transformers one and thunderbolts have both goood scores they both sucked box office rottne tomatoes critics and reviews don’t make movies successful it’s people chose see them regardless what reviews critics rotten tomatoes say about them
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 11/25/2025, 3:51 PM
@dragon316 - yeah, but this movie is doing huge in China. They are expecting a 500 million dollar weekend.
WalletsEmpty
WalletsEmpty - 11/25/2025, 3:17 PM
Do they acknoledge the events of the Pro-Life Zootopia manga?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/25/2025, 3:47 PM
Another godfather reference and a new Shakira song. Sequels are getting so predictable

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder