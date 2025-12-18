Does AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

Avatar: Fire and Ash boasts a mammoth 197 minutes runtime (that's 3 hours, 17 minutes), making ot the longest instalment of the James Cameron-helmed footage to date.

By the time the credits start rolling, we're sure many of you will be eager for a bathroom break, but should you stick around for anything extra? The Avatar franchise isn't known for including stingers, though Avatar: The Way of Water's re-release over the summer did include a clip from Fire and Ash.

Filmmaker James Cameron has already shot a handful of scenes for Avatar 4, and while he's played coy about returning to helm the fourth instalment, there's no way Disney is going to leave such a lucrative franchise on the shelf.

Avatar 4 may be on the way, but as we first explained on SFFGazette.com, no, Avatar: Fire and Ash does not have a mid- or post-credits scene. While there are no extra scenes when the movie ends, you can always stick around to see the names of everyone who worked hard on making the threequel a reality.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron hit back at those who have criticised his decision to devote such a huge chunk of his career to the Avatar franchise.

"I’m feeling fulfilled as an artist," the director said. "And when [those critical fans] become filmmakers, they can make those types of decisions for themselves — or just stay the f**k out of it."

"It’s my decision, not yours. It’s like saying, 'Gee, I wish she wasn’t married to the same guy for so long,'" Cameron added. "It’s none of your business." Despite that, it's looking increasingly likely that a Terminator reboot could be up next for him.

Confirming that he has the rest of the Avatar story "written out," Cameron told Deadline that "[you've] got to think of it as almost adapting novels that already exist."

He added, "In my mind, that was the process. They were screenplays, but I wrote it in a very novelistic form. And I think it’s important to tell an audience, 'Okay, you’re not going to go off a cliff. Frodo’s not going to get in the boat and row away halfway to fricking Mordor.' You know what I mean? It’s like, 'No, this story lands. It ends,' right?"

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

The movie also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in theaters on December 19, 2025.