Detailed Footage Descriptions From Marvel Studios' SDCC Panel Revealed Along With Official New Story Details

Marvel Studios opened its Hall H panel at last night's San Diego Comic-Con by announcing that, thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine, they've now passed $30 billion at the worldwide box office courtesy.

After 34 movies, that's an epic achievement and one which cements the MCU as Hollywood's most successful franchise

From there, Captain America: Brave New World received the spotlight and, thanks to ComingSoon.net, we have a detailed description of the footage shown exclusively to fans at the event:

It opens with President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) addressing a 'historic evening' at the White House. Ross discusses a celestial mass that emerged from the Indian Ocean, referencing the fallen Celestial from The Eternals. He explains how nations scrambled to claim Adamantium, a newly discovered element, emphasizing its importance for all humanity. This hints at Adamantium’s future significance in the MCU, particularly its connections to Wolverine and Captain America’s shield in the comics. The trailer then transitions to a conversation between Ross and Sam Wilson, the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie). Ross acknowledges their past disagreements but praises Sam’s recent accomplishments, proposing that Sam help rebuild the Avengers, highlighting the need for unity and leadership. This sets up potential conflicts and collaborations between Ross and Wilson. A dramatic sequence follows where Sam receives a new Captain America suit, leading into a sizzle reel of action scenes. Notably, Giancarlo Esposito’s character, Sidewinder, appears, declaring, 'standby for proof of death' before engaging in combat with Sam. The tension escalates as Sam confronts Ross in a boardroom, accusing him of compromising his inner circle, with Ross insisting on resolving the issue. Additional scenes from the Captain America 4 SDCC trailer show Sam flying through a chaotic landscape with rockets chasing him around the fallen Celestial, Tiamut. The footage also features Sam walking alongside Joaquin Torres in his full green Falcon suit. The trailer concludes with President Ross transforming into the Red Hulk and roaring from a podium in front of the White House.

Thunderbolts* was next and the tongue-in-cheek synopsis for the movie reads, "Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present 'Thunderbolts*,' an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits."

ComicBook.com has shared a description of the project's teaser and it sounds like Thunderbolts* will have more ties to the wider MCY than we initially expected...

Yelena knocks on Alexei's door. He is slobbing it up on the couch and tries to spruce up the place and himself before opening the door but it's still very, very messy. He claims to be taking steps with a lot of work and being fulfilled, clearly lying. He asks what brings her here. 'There is something wrong with me,' she said. Bucky enters a courtroom. US Agent looks at news articles about himself. Yelena has a hallway fight reminiscent of Black Widow's in Iron Man 2. She investigates a room, finds charts, and gets shot at by U.S. Agent. Ghost comes to her aid while another enemy helps U.S. Agent. "Bob" enters the room wearing a hospital gown. The room locks down its doors. Yelena explains she is a contract killer and has surmised that someone wants all of them dead. The room turns into a furnace. At a part with Loki's sceptre in a glass case, Bucky is not happy to see Valentina. He puts on his Vibranium arm. There is a scene in what might be Avengers Tower.

Marvel Studios has also shared a very brief plot synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps which reveals that the movie "sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction."

This time, we go to Yahoo Entertainment for a breakdown of the footage shown in Hall H. Production doesn't begin until Tuesday, though it seems some test footage was shot to give fans an idea of what to expect from the MCU debut of Marvel's First Family.

The footage began with Reed Richards, portrayed by Pedro Pascal, teaching a Fantastic Science class, complete with an old-school accent and a banner in the background. The setting had a distinct 1960s retro-future aesthetic, emphasizing Marvel’s vision of blending classic elements with a futuristic twist. The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ SDCC concept trailer featured the Fantasticar, a vintage Cadillac that looked like a vehicle from The Jetsons. This detail added to the nostalgic vibe. Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) appeared in a mock dating game. The game was called Let’s Make A Love Match. The game’s retro-style presentation featured silhouettes of the team’s male members. This playful scene highlights the characters’ chemistry and camaraderie. Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, made a notable appearance. His sister Sue cheekily told the camera, 'Ladies, he is very single.' The SDCC footage concluded with a dramatic shot of Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, played by Ralph Ineson. The comic-accurate villain appeared peering into the Baxter Building. This hinted at the epic scale of the challenges the team will face.

It was an exciting night for Marvel Studios fans, though it does feel like Kevin Feige and company may be saving its biggest surprises for D23 next month. That or they've come to the realisation that announcing a huge slate of projects in advance isn't overly wise.

Remember, it was at 2022's Comic-Con that Feige told us both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars would be released in theaters next year!

Which of the movies above are you most excited about?