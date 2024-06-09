AVENGERS 5 & SECRET WARS: Rumored Updates On Marvel Studios' Plans For Doctor Doom And Kang

AVENGERS 5 & SECRET WARS: Rumored Updates On Marvel Studios' Plans For Doctor Doom And Kang AVENGERS 5 & SECRET WARS: Rumored Updates On Marvel Studios' Plans For Doctor Doom And Kang

Another MCU rumor here, this time focusing on what Marvel Studios may have planned for two iconic villains as we head towards the next Avengers movies...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 09, 2024 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios had huge plans for Kang the Conqueror prior to actor Jonathan Majors being dropped from the role after being convicted of assault, and while the character is still expected to feature in the MCU in some capacity going forward, we still don't know exactly what Kevin Feige and co. have in store for the powerful villain.

Though Avengers 5 is no longer titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," previous reports have claimed that the character will still appear in a greatly reduced role.

Back in January, Deadline's Justin Kroll responded to the rumor that Coleman Domingo was being eyed to replace Majors.

"See a lot 'who will play Kang next' and 'here is a top contender for Kang' comments this week, and all I’ll say is this, don’t expect that news anytime soon," Kroll wrote in an X post. "There will be plenty of Marvel breaks in coming weeks on various fronts but don’t hold your breath on that one."

"This isn’t dismissing any rumor this week about potential contenders for the role," he added. "I don’t have any intel on those being true or not true it’s just letting you know, if I were betting what gets announced first, Kang or the field, I’d put money on the field."

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has now weighed in, and he's heard that Marvel intends "to focus on other Multiversal villains before dealing with Kang again." Which bad guys he's referring to is unclear, but he did update with the following post.

He may simply be referring to Cassandra Nova here, but we have heard that Deadpool and Wolverine will feature quite a few surprises, and possibly an even bigger threat than Emma Corrin's Professor X Variant.

Another villain that's reportedly set to play a major role in the MCU going forward is Doctor Doom, but it might be quite a while before he makes a significant impact.

Doom is not expected to appear in The Fantastic Four (unless it's in a post-credits scene), and while he could factor into Avengers 5 and Secret Wars, he may not be the main antagonist.

Perez has "heard they’re treating Doom similar to how they’ve handled Loki in the Infinity Saga."

Loki was introduced as a villain in the first Thor movie before gradually redeeming himself and meeting his end at the hand of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Tom Hiddleston then reprised the role as a God of Mischief from another timeline for his solo Disney+ series.

That's a very specific arc, of course, so we'd say this is more likely to mean that Doom will be used sparingly at first.

What do you make of these latest rumors? Drop us a comment down below.

DOCTOR DOOM Project From Marvel Studios Appears To Be In The Works... And Howard Stern Is Involved!
Related:

DOCTOR DOOM Project From Marvel Studios Appears To Be In The Works... And Howard Stern Is Involved!
15 Potentially Awesome (And Awful) Superhero Movies From The 2010s Which Never Happened...And Why
Recommended For You:

15 Potentially Awesome (And Awful) Superhero Movies From The 2010s Which Never Happened...And Why
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/9/2024, 4:10 PM
An article about nothing, got it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/9/2024, 4:14 PM
@MuadDib - kang is everithung
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/9/2024, 4:15 PM
@MuadDib - It's Sunday, generally there's phuck all going on.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/9/2024, 4:12 PM
This just in: Doom and Kang are going to kiss.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/9/2024, 4:12 PM
@Batmangina - oh please be true
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/9/2024, 4:14 PM
@Malatrova15 - Yes. They will be gay for each other in a pocket universe and Doom will become evil because Jonathan Kang beats his ass for ordering Doordash instead of UberEats.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/9/2024, 4:16 PM
@Batmangina - And it'll be a scene that they can easily cut out for middle east and China release.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/9/2024, 4:20 PM
@marvel72 - and mask them up for the posters. I love how the soy cucks on here never seem to mention the hypocrisy of the DEI brands...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/9/2024, 4:25 PM
@Batmangina - oh ok yes..pls continue ...dont stop
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/9/2024, 4:12 PM
YES UES YES ...NOW cast Hubter Shafer and the Kang trifecta is in full efect
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/9/2024, 4:18 PM
Maybe it's Toby Kebbel's Doom that wants to prune everything onto his Planet Zero (that he is the god of) and turn it into Battleworld.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder