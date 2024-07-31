RESULTS: Find Out How CBM's Readers Feel About Robert Downey Jr. Playing Doctor Doom

RESULTS: Find Out How CBM's Readers Feel About Robert Downey Jr. Playing Doctor Doom

The other day, we asked you to let us know how you feel about Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom, and the results are in...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 31, 2024 03:07 PM EST

This past Saturday during Marvel Studios' Dan Diego Comic-Con panel, we learned that Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a brand-new(?) character after leading the franchise as Tony Stark from 2008's Iron Man right up until Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The announcement came after a persistent rumor that the Oppenheimer actor might be set to play a Tony Stark Variant who went down a dark path and became Doctor Doom, and we got confirmation that he will indeed debut as the iconic villain in Avengers: Doomsday (formerly titled The Kang Dynasty).

The Academy Award-winner was introduced as "Victor Von Doom" during the SDCC panel, but we still don't know if he'll be playing the Doctor Doom (he could simply change his name to disguise his real identity) who just happens to bear a striking resemblance to the Armored Avenger, or an evil multiverse version of Stark.

Either way, fans seemed to be pretty mixed on the news.

We recently asked CBM readers how they felt about Downey making his MCU return as Doom, and the results are in. We knew you guys would have some strong opinions on this, and with 4541 votes, 50% of you are "willing to wait and see how it's handled," while 31% "hate it," and 19% "love it."

doom-poll

While the jury is still out for half of you until more details are revealed, it's probably safe to say that this was not one of the studio's most popular announcements!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Show Baxter Building's Excelsior Launch Pad And Possibly Yancy St.
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Show Baxter Building's Excelsior Launch Pad And Possibly Yancy St.
POLL: How Do You Feel About Robert Downey Jr. Returning To The MCU AS Doctor Doom?
Recommended For You:

POLL: How Do You Feel About Robert Downey Jr. Returning To The MCU AS Doctor Doom?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2024, 3:36 PM
@FireandBlood - wrinkled Superman suit, RDJ as Doc Doom is genius and inspiring, haters are fascist bigots, Zach Snyder sacrifices his pets to satan, etc etc etc.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/31/2024, 3:48 PM
@McMurdo - I don’t even hate Zack Snyder, tf is wrong with you? All that copiums got you tweaking life a mf 😂
r1g0r
r1g0r - 7/31/2024, 3:51 PM
@McMurdo -

Can I get some of your medications?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2024, 3:55 PM
@FireandBlood - sorry you deleted your original post I guess it keeps the response though? I was attempting to beat you to the punch and was ensuring I cover all appropriate bases.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2024, 4:00 PM
@r1g0r - yes, can I get some of your mother's Chlamydia?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2024, 3:34 PM
Lol the results speak volumes. Let the copium commence!
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/31/2024, 4:12 PM
@McMurdo - I am begging you to stop saying "copium." I know you think it makes you sound cool and smart, but I promise that nothing could be further from the truth.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2024, 4:17 PM
@clintthahamster - i don't think it even slightly sounds smart. It simply efficiently defines when someone is coping for the sake of a brand, affiliation, etc and is the popular vernacular for internet dwelling brain rot age. I'm actually shocked you thought I felt it made me appear even the slightest bit intelligent lol
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/31/2024, 4:49 PM
@McMurdo - Shit makes you sound stupid tho, nobody else
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/31/2024, 3:35 PM
It’s really a complete nonsense, and unless they have something very special up their sleeves this is going to tank at a level of the Mandarin twist.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/31/2024, 4:59 PM
@Spike101 - This is far far far worse than the Mandarin twist.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/31/2024, 3:38 PM
The shocking bit about this whole thing is that 4000+ people voted in this poll
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/31/2024, 3:55 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - And that’s all Marvel needed.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/31/2024, 4:17 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I wonder why nobody’s complained about the General Audience won’t be able to comprehend that RDJ is playing two different people.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/31/2024, 4:47 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - really surprised by results by watching video hear fans reaction think it have better results
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/31/2024, 3:38 PM
There are at least 800 people full of shit.
DoubleD and jimmyrustler are among them.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2024, 3:56 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I love how none of us call DoubleD by his new account name @AllsGood
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/31/2024, 4:04 PM
@McMurdo
I don't even call Batmaniac by his current name, got him so assblasted mf blocked me, lel.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2024, 3:43 PM
After Marvel Studios Bigger and Stronger Deadpool and Wolverine Record-Breaking Box Office Success. Marvel has 100% my Trust that they know what they are doing.
Amaru
Amaru - 7/31/2024, 3:45 PM
Can't believe that half the people who voted are rational.

Let's wait and see. Could be good, could suck. Way too early to tell.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 7/31/2024, 3:47 PM
I just hope that RDJ takes a note from Ryan Reynolds and keeps the mask on as often as possible. I get it, the execs are going to make sure it's off alot. But I hope he puts his foot down. He hated wearing the Iron Man suit and over time they toned it down for him as often as possible. Being that Doom's suit can be clunky, hopefully he'll be happy doing a bunch of voice overs and appearing with a scarred face.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2024, 3:57 PM
@QuietStorm - he's getting 50 million per film and you think he's gonna keep his mask on? Zero chance
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/31/2024, 4:00 PM
@QuietStorm - I think HelloMyTimeToShine reported that he'll have his face revealed for some time in the film(s)
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/31/2024, 3:49 PM
Execution is everything.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/31/2024, 3:49 PM
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2024, 3:53 PM
They left of the 'It's cheap heat/Cash Grab IDGAF' from the ballot.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/31/2024, 3:56 PM
It seems to me that Victor von Doom should have the mental/intellectual presence of Hannibal lecter, and the physical threat presence of Darth Vader. Right now, I don't see how little Robert Downey Jr can pull that off, but I hope They have something up their sleeves.

In some other universe, Mads Mikkelsen is doing his comic book research right now
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2024, 4:04 PM
@Izaizaiza - But Victor Von Doom always ends losing in the comics. Be it Fantastic Four or Avengers always loses in the end.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/31/2024, 4:06 PM
@Izaizaiza - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image


"It seems to me that Victor von Doom should have the mental/intellectual presence of Hannibal lecter, and the physical threat presence of Darth Vader."

This should be hung up in the MARVEL Studios HQ hallway.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/31/2024, 4:11 PM
@KennKathleen - Haha! Thanks man! And I think you cracked the code... Stewie for Dr. Doom!
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 4:22 PM
@Izaizaiza - Actually stewie mostly wins. Infact he rarely loses apart from killing lois.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/31/2024, 3:59 PM
Honestly, this reveal would've hit harder if they had just let it play out in the actual film. After hearing about the entire "Demon in an Armor" story arc I think im warming up a little to the idea. I still feel as if it's unnecessary after the impact Tony's death had in End Game. Who knows? Maybe the real Doom will appear after A:SW
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 4:00 PM
@TheRationalNerd - I dont know why people bring up demon in the armor. Its a mind swap storyline, it wouldnt play out that way
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2024, 4:01 PM
@TheRationalNerd - completely agree but that's how you know it's all about marketing rather than story. They want everyone to know it's RDJ because they are desperate for people to give a shit.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/31/2024, 4:05 PM
@TheRogue - I don't think any of us know how this thing is going to play out. lol The fan fiction is better than the actual reveal to be honest. What If has been playing a huge role in D+ I wouldn't be surprised if they brought over some of the historical elements for the film. The idea of us just accepting there's a Doom out there who looks like Stark is like saying there's a Bullseye out there that looks just like Daredevil. (no pun intended for season 3)
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 4:07 PM
@TheRationalNerd - I mean its not bad, but you need some actual plot or buildup for demon in armor. Tony stark isnt even alive yet. Plus it would be weird for the audience some villain they havent seen poesseising a alterntive tony stark, and a odd way to introduce doom
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/31/2024, 4:08 PM
@TheRationalNerd - revealing in the film would've been dope. Spoilers gotta spoil though...
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/31/2024, 4:08 PM
@McMurdo - Unless Downey is pulling a practical effects deep fake and is actually playing an entirely different character I'll be more open, but I still feel like it was a little odd that they revealed who was playing Doom this early in the game. I don't think Doom begins and ends with Downey, perhaps they have something else up their sleeves that they're not sharing?
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/31/2024, 4:14 PM
@TheRogue - Yeah, but I guess you can say about using Doctor Doom in general? We haven't had any build up for him at all in phases 4 and 5? Maybe Wakanda Forever in the slightest way? With F4 rumored to introduce him in an end credits tease we actually aren't seeing him until Doomsday? Would've made more sense to have Doom appear in BP3 (Doomwar) then Secret Wars. At least he would've been fleshed out some.

And in regards to Tomy being alive, it's easier to believe that there's an alternate universe out there where Tony is alive undergoing what was mentioned above than Doom favoring him.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 4:18 PM
@TheRationalNerd - True but thats why I hate the choice overall. He should be introduced in a fantastic four movie and built up, not in a freaking multiverse story. Sigh.....

But yeah I think its a bit....eskew doing it that way, but I hope it makes sense.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder