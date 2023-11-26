FANTASTIC FOUR: Cillian Murphy Rumored To Be Marvel's Top Choice To Play Doctor Doom

A new rumor is claiming that Cillian Murphy (The Dark Knight, Oppenheimer) is Marvel Studios' top pick to play the villainous Doctor Doom in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 26, 2023 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes at an end, Marvel Studios is back to casting the main roles for the upcoming MCU Fantastic Four reboot, and while this is just a(nother) rumor for now, we can see it generating a lot of excitement.

According to MTTSH, Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer, Batman Begins, Inception) is now the studio's top choice to play Doctor Doom in the movie.

Murphy has been a fan-favorite pick to play the iconic villain for quite a while, so if this is accurate, it's bound to go over well with the Fantastic Four faithful. Of course, even if an offer is made, there's nothing to say the Irish actor would be interested, and it sounds like there are several other contenders.

Previous rumors have claimed that both Ryan Gosling and Josh Hartnett were in the mix to play Doom, and both actors are still said to be in with a chance of landing the part. More recently, we heard that Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter, In Bruges) and Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer, Lawless) might be on the studio's radar, Mads Mikklesen (Rogue One, Doctor Strange) was reportedly offered the gig, but presumably declined if they've now moved on to Murphy.

The team's most prolific foe is not expected to have a significant role in the reboot (in fact, he may only show up in the post-credits scene), but the villain could well emerge as the new big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - especially if the studio does decide to pivot away from Kang (Jonathan Majors).

Several well-placed sources have claimed that Doom will be the main villain of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Production is reportedly set to commence slightly earlier than expected, and Marvel is believed to want to announce the entire cast at once. So far, the only "confirmed" actor is Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, but he will likely be joined by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Javier Bardem is said to be the top choice for Galactus, but his schedule may prevent him from signing on. The Eater of Worlds' herald is believed to be Silver Surfer, but a female take on the character. A recent rumor claimed that Anya Taylor-Joy is being eyed for that role.

Matt Shakman will direct FF from a script by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Plot details are still a mystery, but Kevin Feige has confirmed that this will not be another origin story for the super-team.

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” he said in a 2022 interview, comparing this new take on the heroes to Marvel Studios' pact with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

Fantastic Four is set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

BiggieMac4Sauce - 11/26/2023, 12:21 PM
ok 😂😂😂
Gabimaru - 11/26/2023, 12:45 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Way to short too be Doctor Doom. Remember Oscar Isaac playing apocalypse?
EskimoJ - 11/26/2023, 1:07 PM
@Gabimaru - Or Robert Downey, Jr. playing Iron Man?

Ol' 5'9", midget ass...
JFerguson - 11/26/2023, 12:24 PM
Rumor by MyTimeToShineHello 😂
bobevanz - 11/26/2023, 12:29 PM
@JFerguson - somehow they already ran out of credible sources lol
Itwasme - 11/26/2023, 12:24 PM
I hate this.

I mean he's a great actor and would kill it, but aren't we supposed to hate all castings before we see it play out? Isn't that the rule around here?
DrReedRichards - 11/26/2023, 12:25 PM
More like wishful thinking than rumor. The dude's price is through the roof now, and Kevin has clearly reduced Sarah's budget.
MCUKnight11 - 11/26/2023, 12:26 PM
@DrReedRichards - I'm dubious at best when it comes these sources.
DrReedRichards - 11/26/2023, 12:30 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

As you should. They're not to be taken seriously.
Apophis71 - 11/26/2023, 1:14 PM
@DrReedRichards - Seriously think if there ever was an actual insider behind the scoopers we freq have reported here they either stopped talking to them or no longer work for Marvel and to keep credibility they are throwing out enough vague and or 'in talks' stuff plucked out of thin air they will keep cred by fluke.

Odd's are to my mind the cast was set pretty much before the strikes and simply been delayed annoncing, with a potential the elapsed time things may have changed and looking for a replacement due to resulting scheduling issues if they were not fully locked in.

In this specific case, great actor but doubt it has any basis in truth and not buying into anythin, esp on F4, untile confirmed.
DrReedRichards - 11/26/2023, 1:18 PM
@Apophis71 -

You're not wrong. That's the thing with keeping one's wording as vague and open to interpretation as possible. They can come up with any random shit they want, and it'll still be valid so long as they present it as "possibly" or "potentially" or anything non-definitive like that.
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 11/26/2023, 12:25 PM
Meh. Doesn't have the threatening presence Doom should have. His voice is not deep enough. Plus too old.

Then again, when did the MCU was good with its supervillain casting choices? It has always been half and half. On one half they waste great actors for roles that are beneath them, on another they cast wrong actors for the roles. Then occasionally they can strike gold.

Also, I'm pretty sure Murphy has said that he can't stand capeshit.
MCUKnight11 - 11/26/2023, 12:25 PM
If you have Pascal, Kirby and Bardem in the same cast, you need someone of that caliber to be believable that they are contemporaries.
bobevanz - 11/26/2023, 12:28 PM
Typical..I thought you guys learned your lesson. No toast, no RPK, no timetoshine. This is the dumbest [frick]ing rumor so far
bobevanz - 11/26/2023, 12:30 PM
Fake rumors for all of F4. Watch me make a Twitter account, pay 8 bucks and make up crap. You'll eat it up
MarkCassidy - 11/26/2023, 12:37 PM
@bobevanz - Yeah, they never get anything right... oh wait, didn't I just recently school you on the Jimmy Olsen article? I guess that was just a lucky guess? And RPK getting the jump on the trades with the Pedro Pascal news... just pulled it out of his ass? Sit down.
bobevanz - 11/26/2023, 1:13 PM
@MarkCassidy - a broken clock is right twice a day, don't kid yourself. And we're still waiting on CONFIRMATION for Pedro. Be better.
bobevanz - 11/26/2023, 1:14 PM
@MarkCassidy - I'll start keeping track just for you buttercup
MarkCassidy - 11/26/2023, 1:18 PM
@bobevanz - lol... Sure. And whether Pascal lands the role or not, the point is Rpk broke the story before the trades. These guys clearly have legit sources. Does everything they post prove accurate? Of course not, hence the rumor tag. But they're still more than worth covering for the stuff they do get right. But by all means, keep whining on every rumor article... At this stage it's good for a laugh.
Apophis71 - 11/26/2023, 1:30 PM
@MarkCassidy - Problem is even if they are hearing whispers from somewhere legit, directly or indirectly, when the same couple of 'scoopers' have already thrown out a dozen names for each role are they even worth listening to any more by this point. They 'are considering' or 'on the list' is as meaningless as fancasts when they are throwing out a new name every other day.

Reporting on it, fair enough I guess but been too many that will be wrong to trust anything anymore, specicialy on F4 castings.

Now, if the discussions here were more civilised more oft and we could rationaly debate in an adult fassion on such things all would be fine, reliable or not, but as is of late...
DudeGuy - 11/26/2023, 12:31 PM
Another day another rumor
DocSpock - 11/26/2023, 12:33 PM

I don’t trust the source, but it would be great if this was true.
TheShellyMan - 11/26/2023, 12:41 PM
Lmao, if its true, Marvel will waste him.
ModHaterSLADE - 11/26/2023, 12:46 PM
Would be a good choice if true, just hope he wouldn't be wasted like Bale was.
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2023, 1:04 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - considering Doom will likely be a recurring antagonist and not a one-off like Gorr , that likely won’t be the case

Plus regardless of what one thought of the film , Bale was one of if not the best part.
ModHaterSLADE - 11/26/2023, 1:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, and wasted in a dramatic role for a comedy. Like I said, he was wasted in a goofy movie.
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2023, 1:20 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - to each their own
mountainman - 11/26/2023, 12:46 PM
I really don’t see him agreeing to a multi-picture deal like this. Murphy seems like a picky actor for his roles. If Doom was written and represented well, he could be a great fit. But that’s very difficult to trust at this current point in the MCU. The Mandarin and High Evolutionary were good, but the rest of the post-Endgame villains (and most MCU villains in general) haven’t been very well done.
SheepishOne - 11/26/2023, 12:46 PM
He was always my second choice, after Mads, to play Doom. Would love if this was true, but I won't hold my breath.
MrSocko - 11/26/2023, 12:48 PM
My vote is still for Patton Oswalt.
RolandD - 11/26/2023, 12:52 PM
Considering his recent huge success in Oppenheimer, I just don’t see that as the next role for him.
regularmovieguy - 11/26/2023, 1:18 PM
@RolandD

He’s working with Damon and Affleck on a movie under their new banner. But that will probably be filmed relatively soon.

https://deadline.com/2023/03/cillian-murphy-small-things-like-these-ben-affleck-matt-damon-artists-equity-ciaran-hinds-emily-watson-1235304350/amp/


Wouldn’t be surprised if he got Doom.
thewanderer - 11/26/2023, 12:53 PM
I’d love for it to be Damian Lewis, but also acknowledge he’s probably too old for the role at this point.
KaptainKhaos - 11/26/2023, 1:00 PM
Another mediocre day, another mediocre rumour article.

Make Comic Book Movie Great Again and stop the Twitterbot nonsense
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2023, 1:20 PM
@KaptainKhaos - unfortunately the Twitterbots keep the rumor mill churning and the revenue coming otherwise we wouldn’t get as much posts as we do on this site.
McMurdo - 11/26/2023, 1:01 PM
Not a chance.
knomad - 11/26/2023, 1:05 PM
Could do a lot worse
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2023, 1:12 PM
I like Cillian but I don’t see him as Doom…

I feel he would make a better Maximus The Mad in an Inhumans reboot honestly
TheVisionary25 - 11/26/2023, 1:13 PM
How about Luke Evans?
EskimoJ - 11/26/2023, 1:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Luke Evans is gay.

Enough with the woke hires.
