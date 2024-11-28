FANTASTIC FOUR: Mysterious Actor Hidden From View In New FIRST STEPS Set Video - Possible SPOILERS

Though filming is expected to wrap this weekend or early next week, cameras are still rolling on The Fantastic Four: First Steps in Oviedo, Spain, and an intriguing new video from the set of the Marvel Studios reboot has now found its way online.

The clip is only a few seconds long, but the footage shows a crew member rushing a mysterious individual (most likely male) past the camera with a blanket over his head to conceal his identity.

There is a chance this is simply one of the main actors, but it seems highly unlikely since we've already seen them walking around on/near the set in-costume, and their involvement with the project is not exactly secret at this stage.

Possible spoilers ahead.

The prevailing theory seems to be that this is Robert Downey Jr., who is rumoured to make a brief (possibly post-credits scene) appearance as Doctor Doom in the movie to set up his lead role in Avengers: Doomsday.

There are plenty of other possibilities, of course.

Check out the video at the link below and let us know what you think.

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four has yet to be officially released, but there are a few leaked versions from various events such as SDCC and D23 doing the rounds online.

Joining Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) as Reed Richards will be Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. The Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

We're still not sure who Natasha Lyonne is playing (the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot of Ben Grimm's partner Alicia Masters are popular theories), but rumor has it that John Malkovich is playing one of the team's oldest villains, Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost. There's also speculation that Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as Mole Man, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.