Galactus Promo Art For Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Reveals The World Eater's Imposing Stature

We've previously seen Lego sets and Funk Pops of Ralph Ineson's Galactus but this promo art reveals a much closer take of how the imposing world eater will actually look in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

By MarkJulian - May 18, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Thanks to a tie-in promotion with Snapple, MCU fans now have their best look yet at how Ralph Ineson's Galactus will appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The character was said to be closely modeled on Ineson and that's something the previous Lego sets and Funko Pops have lacked. However, the new promo art shows that Galan of Taa-an will definitely have facial characters that resemble Ineson.

Ralph Ineson as Galactus 1

From previously released footage and trailers, we've seen the back of Galactus' head, his eyes,  and his boots.

Why Does Galactus Look So Small in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Galactus in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS (SDCC 2024) : r/MarvelStudios_Rumours

Galactus Gets A Full Reveal Alongside The New Silver Surfer After Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer In Stunning MCU Concept Poster

Previously, director Matt Shakman stated that he didn't want the World Devourer to just purely be a VFX construct.

"I didn't want to just use motion-capture for Galactus. I wanted to actually

have someone there embodying the part," Shakman confirmed. "So we've built an entire costume for him, and we've done a lot of photography testing to figure out, How do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?"

Fantastic Four: First Steps is a Phase 6 MCU film slated for a July 25, 2025 premiere in North America.  The 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)  promises to explore the formative years of the iconic team, and the cast announced is nothing short of sensational.

At the forefront of Marvel’s First Family is the ever-compelling Pedro Pascal, taking on the role of Reed Richards—better known as Mister Fantastic—the genius scientist with a mind as flexible as his stretching limbs.

Starring alongside him is Vanessa Kirby, bringing strength and elegance to Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman.

Lighting things up is Joseph Quinn as the hot-headed Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach rounds out the iconic quartet as Ben Grimm, the loyal and battle-hardened Thing, whose rocky exterior hides a heart of gold.

Joining the main foursome are Ralph Ineson as the cosmic devourer Galactus, while Julia Garner is set to portray the enigmatic Silver Surfer.

Additionally, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sarah Niles have all boarded the project in still-secret roles, fueling speculation about how deep this film will dive into Marvel lore.

Matt Shakman directs the highly anticipated reboot, working from a screenplay that’s passed through several talented hands. The initial draft was penned by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, with subsequent revisions by Cameron Squires and Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman. Eric Pearson, known for his work on Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok, delivered the final polish ahead of filming.

The Fantastic Four’s introduction has already been teased in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts, and they’re expected to play major roles in the MCU’s future—particularly in the epic, two-part crossover event Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

New Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Character Descriptions Surface Along With More Galactus Promo Art
New Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Character Descriptions Surface Along With More Galactus Promo Art
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merch Reveals Best Look Yet At Galactus' Character Design
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Merch Reveals Best Look Yet At Galactus' Character Design

AllsGood - 5/18/2025, 11:19 AM
The Battle is on Marvel Studios Galactus VS DCU Superman's Lex Luthor.

grif - 5/18/2025, 11:23 AM
that cant be finished cgi
SonOfAGif - 5/18/2025, 11:24 AM
It upsets me that Marvel Studios can nail Thanos and Galactus but fail on The Leader
MisterBones - 5/18/2025, 11:25 AM
Yup, that’s Galan alright. Nailed it.
epc1122 - 5/18/2025, 11:25 AM
For me this just doesn’t excite me. I’m excited for avengers but I almost feel like I can pass on ff4 and can just see them in the avengers movie(s). Happy for those who are looking forward to this, but at this point, not really looking forward to it. If you are excited, what are you excited about regarding this movie?
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 11:55 AM
@epc1122 - I’m excited for the retrofuturistic setting , the dynamic & chemistry between the four and to see Galactus & Silver Surfer in action

I think you have said you aren’t really a Fantastic Four fan in general so I can understand your lack of excitement thus far

If you do see the film , hope you like it.
epc1122 - 5/18/2025, 12:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the setting looks fun but I’m not sure how much of it will be explored after the trailers. Almost feel like once I’ve see it in the trailers, it won’t be a big deal in the movie. I liked the trailer but knowing they’re coming from a different earth in the avengers movie, I just want rk skip to the avengers movie. I do plan on seeing ff4, but I don’t know if it’ll be opening weekend. I med., we’ve seen silver surfer and cloud galactic already lol thanks, I hope you like the movie as well 😊
Nomis929 - 5/18/2025, 11:27 AM
ProfessorWhy - 5/18/2025, 11:32 AM
@Nomis929 - who nose
DarthOmega - 5/18/2025, 11:30 AM
ProfessorWhy - 5/18/2025, 11:33 AM
His stature is not actually revealed, as there is no comparative reference
AllsGood - 5/18/2025, 11:35 AM
Marvel Studios Galactus

DarkeyeZ - 5/18/2025, 11:44 AM
They got his eyes wrong.
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 12:56 PM
@DarkeyeZ - beat me to it 😅
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 12:07 PM
He looks really good imo!!.

I continue to love that they haven’t gone for a big name but moreso a good character actor with a great voice for the role of the “antagonist” essentially.

PeterDarker121 - 5/18/2025, 12:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I agree...and the more I listen to his voice, the more I'm imagining how downright terrifying his Galactus might sound. He's got that "eater of worlds" BASS to it lol
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 12:57 PM
