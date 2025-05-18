Galactus Promo Art For Marvel's THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Reveals The World Eater's Imposing Stature

Thanks to a tie-in promotion with Snapple, MCU fans now have their best look yet at how Ralph Ineson's Galactus will appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The character was said to be closely modeled on Ineson and that's something the previous Lego sets and Funko Pops have lacked. However, the new promo art shows that Galan of Taa-an will definitely have facial characters that resemble Ineson.

First look at Galactus in ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’



In theaters on July 25. pic.twitter.com/4G30sXDV8V — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) May 18, 2025

First full look at Ralph Ineson’s Galactus in ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’



In theaters on July 25. pic.twitter.com/sKTc5wfHwC — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) May 18, 2025

From previously released footage and trailers, we've seen the back of Galactus' head, his eyes, and his boots.

Previously, director Matt Shakman stated that he didn't want the World Devourer to just purely be a VFX construct.

"I didn't want to just use motion-capture for Galactus. I wanted to actually

have someone there embodying the part," Shakman confirmed. "So we've built an entire costume for him, and we've done a lot of photography testing to figure out, How do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?"

Fantastic Four: First Steps is a Phase 6 MCU film slated for a July 25, 2025 premiere in North America. The 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) promises to explore the formative years of the iconic team, and the cast announced is nothing short of sensational.

At the forefront of Marvel’s First Family is the ever-compelling Pedro Pascal, taking on the role of Reed Richards—better known as Mister Fantastic—the genius scientist with a mind as flexible as his stretching limbs.

Starring alongside him is Vanessa Kirby, bringing strength and elegance to Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman.

Lighting things up is Joseph Quinn as the hot-headed Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach rounds out the iconic quartet as Ben Grimm, the loyal and battle-hardened Thing, whose rocky exterior hides a heart of gold.

Joining the main foursome are Ralph Ineson as the cosmic devourer Galactus, while Julia Garner is set to portray the enigmatic Silver Surfer.

Additionally, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Sarah Niles have all boarded the project in still-secret roles, fueling speculation about how deep this film will dive into Marvel lore.

Matt Shakman directs the highly anticipated reboot, working from a screenplay that’s passed through several talented hands. The initial draft was penned by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, with subsequent revisions by Cameron Squires and Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman. Eric Pearson, known for his work on Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok, delivered the final polish ahead of filming.

The Fantastic Four’s introduction has already been teased in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts, and they’re expected to play major roles in the MCU’s future—particularly in the epic, two-part crossover event Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.