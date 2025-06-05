New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Stills Feature Silver Surfer, Human Torch Taking Flight, And More

We have quite a few new The Fantastic Four: First Steps images from Empire Magazine here, including our best look yet at the Human Torch taking flight...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Tickets for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps went on sale yesterday, and have been selling very well so far, with reports of purchase links crashing due to high demand (we're not sure how accurate this is, as a number of X accounts have now been hit with community notes).

Regardless, the majority of fans seem to be looking forward to the MCU reboot, and yesterday's new teaser arguably went over better than the recent full trailer, as we got to see a bit more of Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm's personalities, as well as a little "it's clobberin' time" tease (The Thing's catchphrase was said by Johnny here, but we're sure Ben will let it fly in the movie).

Now, we have some new promo stills from the latest issue of Empire Magazine (via @CosmicMarvel), giving us another look at Reed and Sue (with baby Franklin in his carriage), the Silver Surfer, the Human Torch taking flight, and more.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 9:18 AM
First!

Hey guys, help me out, where is Silver Surfer?

I couldn't find him.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 6/5/2025, 9:26 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - hopefully lakeith Stanfield's silver surfer is in the main timeline. Would be interesting if they bring both silver surfers into the same timeline after secret wars. I think it'd be a unique perspective we haven't seen in film before.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/5/2025, 9:29 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Google Shalla Bal
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2025, 9:32 AM
Julia Garner’s blue eyes as Shalla Bal/The Silver Surfer are unnerving to say the least in that still lol though I do like how her sharp features work in compliment to the look of the character.

I also dig the look of Reed’s workshop , very much fits the 60’s retro vibe…

Also is it snowing in that Reed & Sue pic?

If so , it really does make it seem like the movie takes place in a wide range of time as we go through Sue’s pregnancy.

View Recorder