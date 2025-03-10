RUMOR: Here's When The Next Trailer For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Will Be Released

There's a great deal of excitement surrounding The Fantastic Four: First Steps and last month's teaser trailer launch promised fans a movie that's unlike anything they've seen from Marvel Studios before.

After all, the reboot's retro-futuristic 1960s setting and an alternate reality New York that will come under attack from Galactus and the Silver Surfer all add up to what should be a...fantastic...take on Marvel's First Family.

When will we get a new look at the reboot? Unsurprisingly, a new trailer is expected to be released in time for Thunderbolts*'s arrival in theaters this May. In fact, according to InsiderFandom, The Fantastic Four: First Steps' next sneak peek will drop on April 4 .

This feels more akin to a lucky guess than a "scoop," but we'll likely catch wind of a possible trailer release nearer the time. 4/4 does seem a fitting date for something but still feels a little too early for another trailer so soon after the first one.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' impressive cast includes John Malkovich and, in a recent interview, the actor shared some insights into why this will be his first Marvel movie.

"The reason I didn’t do them had nothing to do with any artistic considerations whatsoever," the Opus star explained. "I didn’t like the deals they made, at all. These films are quite gruelling to make... If you’re going to hang from a crane in front of a green screen for six months, pay me."

"You don’t want to pay me, it’s cool, but then I don’t want to do it, because I’d rather be onstage, or be directing a play, or doing something else."

The actor had been on Sam Raimi's radar for The Vulture when Spider-Man 4 was happening, though it's unclear how close he came to starring in the movie (it was ultimately scrapped in preference of The Amazing Spider-Man reboot).

Malkovich, who is rumoured to play Ivan Kragoff/Red Ghost in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, added, "[The Fantastic Four is] not that dissimilar to doing theater. You imagine a bunch of stuff that is not there and do your little play."

You can rewatch The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser in the player below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.