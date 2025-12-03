THE FANTASTIC FOUR Concept Art Unmasks Galactus, Reveals Ultimate-Inspired Costumes, Alternate "4" Logos, More

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Concept Art Unmasks Galactus, Reveals Ultimate-Inspired Costumes, Alternate &quot;4&quot; Logos, More

New concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps features unused costume and logo designs, several different takes on Mole Man, Galactus without his helmet after being defeated, and much more...

By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2025 10:12 AM EST
Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps – The Art of the Movie recently arrived in stores, and thanks to The Artbook Collector, we can take a closer look at many of the reboot's unused designs.

As with most movies, several moments were also either never shot or failed to make the final cut.

There are quite a few alternate costume designs for Marvel's First Family, including one clearly based on what the Ultimate versions of these characters wore in the comics. 

We also have more than a dozen different takes on the "4" logo. Some are similar to the source material, while others are a complete departure. Next, we get to see how different Mole Man could have looked and explore more of Subterranea, a location that was largely overlooked in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Finally, we've highlighted some crazy pieces depicting Galactus without his iconic headpiece. There's even a keyframe depicting a defeated Galactus crawling through rubble with his helmet in the background. Given his gigantic size, what a sight that would have been on screen!

Discussing a possible MCU return as Galactus over the summer, Ralph Ineson said, "There’s a lot to explore in the lore, and he is a big character in the whole universe. But I would be one of the last people to know whether they are going to bring Galactus back."

"That’s a decision for Kevin [Feige] and the big boys," he added, "but I’d obviously love to come back and do some more Galactus."

You can check out this Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps – The Art of the Movie flip through, along with some screenshots, below. 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/3/2025, 10:08 AM
Galactus looking like unmasked Robocop
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/3/2025, 10:09 AM
Also, judging by these, I say they made the best choices they could with the finished product. The look of the film was one of the things they got right.
hainesy
hainesy - 12/3/2025, 10:12 AM
Very happy that they did not unmake Galactus. Part of his appeal is the mystery behind him.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/3/2025, 10:31 AM
Really hoping FF stay in there respective universe of 828
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 10:34 AM
@BlackStar25 - that would be nice but I doubt it…

However I wouldn’t be surprised if some elements of their universe aesthetic wise integrate into the soft rebooted MCU post SW.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 10:32 AM
Seeing an unmasked Galactus could have been interesting but I’m fine that it didn’t happen aswell…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also I do wish we got to see more of the inner workings of Subterrenea aswell as PWH’s Mole Man since I enjoyed him as a character for the brief screen time he had.

I know some wanted him to be more villainous but I like the idea of taking inspiration from the Fantastic Four:Season One version where he became an ally to the team which even has precedent in the main comic universe!!.

