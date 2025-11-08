THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Becomes A Big Streaming Hit, Reaching Number 1 On Disney+

After a not-so-stellar box office run, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has found great success on streaming, becoming Disney+’s top-watched movie worldwide upon release.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 08, 2025 05:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: FlixPatrol

The Fantastic Four: First Steps carried big expectations for Disney and Marvel Studios. Following a lackluster 2025, which saw Captain America: Brave New World unable to break the $500 million mark and Thunderbolts* failing to crack $400 million, stakes were high for Marvel's First Family. Ultimately, though, the movie became Marvel Studios' highest-grossing film of 2025, it brought only $521 million worldwide.

While a respectable figure for smaller films, MCU products carry much higher expectations. Fortunately, the theatrical period was not it for the superhero team, because it has now reportedly become a streaming hit. The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived on Disney+ on November 6. According to FlixPatrol, which collects streaming data for films and television series, First Steps was the number 1 film on the streamer worldwide on the day of its release. Below it were 2014's The Boof of Life, Zootopia and Ratatouille.

Going deeper into the numbers provided by the site, on its day of release, First Steps was number 1 in countries like Switzerland, Albania, Germany, Finland, and Italy. More impressively, the film has continued to find success on the streamer past its initial release day. As of November 8, First Steps remains the number-1 film on Disney Plus, according to the site. It has also reached number 1 in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Spain and Brazil. 

This development is important, as it might highlight two pivotal things potentially happening in regard to consumer habits. On one hand, it may show a worrrying trend for theaters. FlixPatrol's numbers show, to a degree, that audience interest for Fantastic Four: First Steps was high, but as a streaming release, not necessarily a theatrical one, given its somewhat lackluster box office returns. Since the advent of streaming brought on by Netflix, followed by the pandemic, people have shown to prefer the comfort and ease of watching movies at home, rather than planning a whole day at the theater. Numbers like the ones provided here may be further evidence of that. 

Jumping from that last point, First Steps' numbers may also present a case for the possibility of streaming becoming as important a factor in determining a movie's performance as its theatrical run currently is. Box office is still a pivotal determinant to a movie's success, of course. However, if theater attendance continues decreasing for films that would have previously been guaranteed blockbusters, streaming viewership numbers may start becoming a true measure for the overall impact of a product, as opposed to being considered just an aftermarket bonus. 

If Fantastic Four: First Steps continues its streaming streak, it could motivate Marvel Studios to give its First Family another shot at the big screen after its appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Though nothing has been confirmed, there have been rumors that the House of Ideas is already developing a sequel to First Steps. In June 2025, prior to First Steps coming out, Variety reported a sequel was already in development. Then, in August, Jeff Sneider stated that First Steps director Matt Shakman would likely return to direct a second installment of the franchise. 

What do you think about the success of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+? Have you watched the movie since it hit streaming? Let me know in the comments!

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/8/2025, 5:52 PM
Numbers provided by Disney... Lol
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/8/2025, 6:01 PM
@Malatrova15 - I mean honestly. What exactly on D+ is it even competing against?

Also, I don't know why we have to shill for Disney.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/8/2025, 6:09 PM
@Malatrova15 - OT: Did the X-Men S2 trailer drop???
captainwalker
captainwalker - 11/8/2025, 6:33 PM
@Malatrova15 - Only disney freaks would like such a terrible film.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/8/2025, 5:54 PM
Glad this movie is a hit. I had my reservations, but they did a great job pulling it off. The action and dramatic moments are good, and I'm glad it's not just another superhero action-comedy. I hope we get even more period piece MCU projects as good as this.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/8/2025, 6:01 PM

Will there even be another FF movie after Doomsday/Secret Wars are over? Its box office was so surprisingly lousy that it may not happen.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 11/8/2025, 6:20 PM
Laughable.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/8/2025, 6:35 PM
@MadThanos - as all things should be
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/8/2025, 6:50 PM
But will it be in the Nielson top 10?
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 11/8/2025, 7:04 PM
Give it a week or two, Nightmare Before Christmas and Muppet Christmas Carol will bury it.

View Recorder