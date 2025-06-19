THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Sequel Already In Development - Will AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Be A Two-Parter?

Marvel Studios recently added a fourth movie to its busy 2028 slate, and a new report suggests one of the possibilities is a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We also have a Secret Wars update...

By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Variety

Marvel Studios now has four movies dated for 2028, but what will fill those slots? It's highly unlikely that we'll get that many MCU titles in a single calendar year, particularly as Kevin Feige's focus returns to quality over quantity. 

Disney also tends to reserve more slots than it needs, ultimately using them for different projects. When Blade vacated its November 2025 date, for example, that was quickly taken by 20th Century Studios' Predator: Badlands

2026 sees the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (a co-production with Sony Pictures) and Avengers: Doomsday, while we're getting Avengers: Secret Wars and an untitled July movie—likely Doctor Strange 3—in 2027. 

2028 is shaping up to be a fresh start for the MCU, as the post-Secret Wars version of the franchise is expected to be a soft reboot, creating a world inhabited by the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.

Fans are already speculating that the Multiverse Saga's final Avengers movie could become a two-parter, but for what it's worth, Daniel Richtman has heard nothing about Secret Wars being split in two and spread across 2027 and 2028.

In a report from Variety about Marvel's 2028 slate, it's said, "Other Marvel projects in development that could wind up opening in 2028 include the aforementioned 'Blade,' 'Black Panther 3,' and a 'Fantastic Four' sequel."

This is the first we've heard about a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps being in development, and Marvel Studios is seemingly confident in the reboot's success if it's already mulling over a follow-up. Marvel's First Family will be front and centre in Avengers: Doomsday, so provided their first MCU movie does solid box office numbers, a sequel is likely to be a priority. After all, sequels sell tickets. 

That would presumably bring the Fantastic Four into the "modern day," with the team now residing in a world of heroes rather than one where they're the Earth's only protectors. That next era of storytelling is likely where we'll meet the Norrin Radd version of Silver Surfer, too.

Of course, if you want another Fantastic Four movie, now would be a good time to buy tickets for First Steps...

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Sees Marvel's First Family Preparing To Face Its Biggest Challenge Yet
2013venjix
2013venjix - 6/19/2025, 6:03 AM
Sequel in development?

PLEASE incorporate the Negative Zone and Annihilus!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/19/2025, 6:09 AM
@2013venjix - I'm sure that's the plan
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/19/2025, 6:20 AM
@2013venjix - I think Annihilation Wave would be a great event for the Avengers movie wrapping up Phase 7
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/19/2025, 6:20 AM
Absolutely... They'll win Doomsday... Then lose secret wars. Then there'll be an MCU reset after this.
Heard it here first yo...
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 6/19/2025, 6:25 AM
I like the idea of a Marvel movie every year for Christmas. They've earned the spot.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 6:29 AM
@WakandanQueen - me too

Though that’s selfishly because it’s my birthday too.

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 6/19/2025, 6:25 AM
Bring back the Inhumans for FF2 with Margot Robbie playing Queen Medusa.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 6/19/2025, 7:13 AM
@Repian - I wouldn't be mad at this but doesn't Feige hate Inhumans?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/19/2025, 6:30 AM
The MCU is like the band who continued to play while the Titanic sunk. Admirable.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/19/2025, 6:50 AM
@JacobsLadder - lolz, perrfect analogy
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/19/2025, 6:59 AM
@JacobsLadder - I been hearing that since Marvel Studios Iron-Man 2008 and Zack Snyder. Here we are 36 movies later and climbing. Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios owns ALL Box Office Records with NO Competition. Good Luck with the DCU Superman 1 :)

User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/19/2025, 6:45 AM
We want less Pedro, not more. Jesus
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/19/2025, 6:50 AM
Dumb headline. Makes it sound like it is official. Lolz
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 6:53 AM
I doubt Secret Wars will be split into 2 movies since we are already getting Doomsday so 3 movies in total would be way too expensive imo but we’ll see.

Anyway , the new 2028 movie could be FF 2 or BP 3 if that ever happens (perhaps even X-Men?)…

I honestly think Blade may happen in 2027.
gambgel
gambgel - 6/19/2025, 7:01 AM
why does Variety talks about Jack Schreier like he is already signed for X-Men?

none has made that official yet....
BojoDojo
BojoDojo - 6/19/2025, 7:09 AM
Won't happen, they'll let go of Pedro.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/19/2025, 7:10 AM
So I guess this female silver Surfer with hair is here to stay

