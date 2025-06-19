THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Sequel Already In Development - Will AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Be A Two-Parter?

Marvel Studios now has four movies dated for 2028, but what will fill those slots? It's highly unlikely that we'll get that many MCU titles in a single calendar year, particularly as Kevin Feige's focus returns to quality over quantity.

Disney also tends to reserve more slots than it needs, ultimately using them for different projects. When Blade vacated its November 2025 date, for example, that was quickly taken by 20th Century Studios' Predator: Badlands.

2026 sees the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (a co-production with Sony Pictures) and Avengers: Doomsday, while we're getting Avengers: Secret Wars and an untitled July movie—likely Doctor Strange 3—in 2027.

2028 is shaping up to be a fresh start for the MCU, as the post-Secret Wars version of the franchise is expected to be a soft reboot, creating a world inhabited by the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.

Fans are already speculating that the Multiverse Saga's final Avengers movie could become a two-parter, but for what it's worth, Daniel Richtman has heard nothing about Secret Wars being split in two and spread across 2027 and 2028.

In a report from Variety about Marvel's 2028 slate, it's said, "Other Marvel projects in development that could wind up opening in 2028 include the aforementioned 'Blade,' 'Black Panther 3,' and a 'Fantastic Four' sequel."

This is the first we've heard about a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps being in development, and Marvel Studios is seemingly confident in the reboot's success if it's already mulling over a follow-up. Marvel's First Family will be front and centre in Avengers: Doomsday, so provided their first MCU movie does solid box office numbers, a sequel is likely to be a priority. After all, sequels sell tickets.

That would presumably bring the Fantastic Four into the "modern day," with the team now residing in a world of heroes rather than one where they're the Earth's only protectors. That next era of storytelling is likely where we'll meet the Norrin Radd version of Silver Surfer, too.

Of course, if you want another Fantastic Four movie, now would be a good time to buy tickets for First Steps...

