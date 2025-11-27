THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Shows The Team Racing Into Action In Comic-Accurate Costumes

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Concept Art Shows The Team Racing Into Action In Comic-Accurate Costumes

Newly revealed concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps shows the team decked out in classic blue and black costumes, but these don't appear to be the same ones featured in that Mole Man flashback.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2025 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps put its own MCU-style spin on the costumes worn by Marvel's First Family, and while they weren't to everyone's liking, the designs worked for Earth-828's 1960s-inspired setting. 

In a blink-and-you'd-miss-it moment, we got to see Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny in comic-accurate costumes. That came during a flashback to their first adventure, when they battled Mole Man and Giganto. While it's a shame they didn't get more screentime, the scene was still a welcome nod to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Fantastic Four #1.

Now, a new piece of concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps "Art of" book shows the Fantastic Four racing into battle in their blue and black uniforms. However, these don't look as simple as the one seen in that flashback; instead, they're arguably exactly like what many fans hoped to see from the Fantastic Four in 2025. Perhaps they were too contemporary for Earth-828?

Whatever the case may be, this piece of artwork goes a long way in proving this version would have worked nicely on screen, so here's hoping they make it into the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU (the expectation is that it will bring the heroes into the present day alongside the Avengers and X-Men).

Earlier this year, The Fantastic Four: First Steps costume supervisor Dan Grace said this about creating the team's new suits:

Well, because they are a team, so slightly different to...sometimes when you are doing, I don't know, maybe like the Avengers or whatever, where they all come from different worlds and different things. One good thing was that they all have to have the same origin, the same technology, the same look, Because essentially all these suits are designed and built by Reed and Sue."

"So they're all going to have similarities. So yes, you want to bring in differences, but it's not like the difference between Iron Man and Doctor Strange. So the challenge, in that sense, was actually not how to make them all the same, but how to make them subtly different, and to represent their characters in a different way."

Check out this new concept art from Matt Shakman's reboot in the X post below.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut due to time constraints.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Marvel Launches FYC Campaign For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS; Oscars VFX Top 20 Shortlist Revealed
Related:

Marvel Launches FYC Campaign For THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS; Oscars VFX Top 20 Shortlist Revealed
THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Ralph Ineson Hits Back At Rob Liefeld After Disparaging Remarks About MCU Reboot
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Ralph Ineson Hits Back At Rob Liefeld After Disparaging Remarks About MCU Reboot

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
kseven
kseven - 11/27/2025, 3:11 PM
Exactly how they should have looked, sans mustache.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/27/2025, 3:34 PM
@kseven - agreed, those are MUCH better than what we got
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/27/2025, 3:14 PM
Another example of them showing us what we could have had after serving up something less than average.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/27/2025, 3:29 PM
@Spike101 - they looked totally unrecognizable in the movie and have only had one version of the costume in their existence 🙃
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/27/2025, 3:19 PM
Thing, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and Pedro Pascal.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/27/2025, 3:27 PM
That doesn’t even look like them 🙃
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/27/2025, 3:32 PM
@epc1122 - huh?

Reed and Sue atleast look exactly like Pedro & Vanessa.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder