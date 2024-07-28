THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Director Matt Shakman On How Long He Knew About RDJ's Doctor Doom Casting

Traditionally a Fantastic Four villain, did director Matt Shakman have a hand in the behind-the-scenes dealmaking of Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom?

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 28, 2024 12:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: Collider

Undoubtedly, the biggest shock of the night from Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at SDCC was the news that Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU. However, he won't be returning as Tony Stark, instead, he'll be portraying an alternate universe version of Doctor Doom.

Downey Jr.'s Doom is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, however, online rumors have already swirled that RDJ's new character will actually show up first in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Several online scoopers are reporting that they received inside info about Downey's return but didn't feel confident enough to post the news before Marvel made the official announcement.

Collider caught up with The Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman, shortly after the SDCC panel and asked whether he knew about Robert Downey Jr.'s return, prior to the Hall H extravaganza.

"It’s incredible exciting. I’m a huge fan of Robert Downey Jr., of course, and there’s no one bigger. And I have heard about it for a while, and I had to keep that secret for a while. But it’s really exciting! I kept it under wraps," said Shakman.

In a separate interview with Deadline, Shakman spoke about the great chemistry the cast of First Steps possesses and how that will translate into bringing Marvel's First Family to life in the MCU.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently slated to hit North American theaters on July 25, 2025. Shakman directs from a script penned by Josh Friedman. 

In the film, Pedro Pascal will portray Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic,  Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm aka The Thing,  Vanessa Kirby is Susan Storm/Ms. Fantastic and Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch.

Additionally,  Julia Garner will play Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer. Also appearing in unspecified roles are John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne.

The film will take place in a 1960s alternate reality version of the MCU. The main cast are all confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently slated to be the first film in Phase 6 of the MCU.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/28/2024, 12:42 AM
They need to introduce him in First Steps and the movie needs to end with it begin the first universe to collide with universe 616 in an Incursion. If they want to tie this all together they cannot let the momentum of a continuing story arc die the way they did with Kang.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/28/2024, 12:43 AM
Well, the only good thing that will come of this is that Deadpool will make some good jokes about it in Deadpool 4.
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/28/2024, 1:19 AM
@Nomis929 - Deadpool will make jokes about it in Secret Wars lol
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/28/2024, 1:19 AM
@McMurdo - LOl!!! I'm down for that!
kazuma
kazuma - 7/28/2024, 1:39 AM
@McMurdo - I'm actually excited to see DP in a none DP movie. While I love the DP movies, I've always found his character to be at his best when he's in someone else's comic and I hope we get that same energy going forward.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/28/2024, 1:41 AM
@kazuma - will def be interesting to see how they incorporate him into the Avengers
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/28/2024, 12:51 AM
nice photo of the cast, that Thing really knows how to sell himself
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 12:51 AM
I have mild hopes for this movie because of Shakman.

But cap 4 and thunderbolts, rip marvel
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/28/2024, 12:53 AM
@vectorsigma - TO be fair cap 4 at least looks visually kinda cool.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 1:03 AM
@TheRogue - we had that cool trailer with secret invasion and it was a letdown.

I just cant brush the "director of cloverfield paradox" from my head lol
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 7/28/2024, 12:58 AM
So excited for this film. The multiverse finally going bonkers 🔥🫡
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/28/2024, 1:04 AM
No way he's the main Doom post Secret Wars. Just no way...
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/28/2024, 1:18 AM
@TheRationalNerd - he will be dead and doom won't matter after secret wars they'll be onto the next villain
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/28/2024, 1:26 AM
@McMurdo - Lets be Honest here, this "Doom" fella sounds a bit too Doom and gloom for a Disney movie and the Doom character himself from those funny books with the pictures has always probably been depicted as more of a side/ supporting villain, so two movies is more than that Darth Vader rip off deserves. Now this Sidewinder fella on the other hand, now that sounds like a character with legs, plus, on a side note, have you ever seen Breaking Bad?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/28/2024, 1:36 AM
@McMurdo - For sure. Doom is a 2 movie deal, maybe an endcredit in FF.
kazuma
kazuma - 7/28/2024, 1:37 AM
@TheRationalNerd - I'm betting that none of the actors will be the main anything post Secret Wars.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/28/2024, 1:17 AM
First Steps is so cringe.
sully
sully - 7/28/2024, 1:21 AM
@McMurdo - I remember when I took my fantastic four first steps when I was a toddler.

