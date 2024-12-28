THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Fan Art Shifts The Spotlight To The Human Torch And The Thing

We can now complete Marvel's First Family as two more fan-made posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps shift the spotlight to the Human Torch and Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing. Check them out here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 28, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Earlier this week, we brought you some very impressive fan art showcasing The Fantastic. Four: First Steps' Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. Based on some recently leaked promo art, it only got us more excited for the reboot. 

We can now complete Marvel's First Family with the addition of the Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). If fan art looks this good, then one can only imagine how...fantastic...the official character posters will be. 

As things stand, we expect a trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to be released in time for the Super Bowl and Captain America: Brave New World's arrival in theaters. 

"He's an inherently funny man," Quinn previously said of Moss-Bachrach when asked about Johnny Storm's dynamic with Ben Grimm in the movie. "I think he's amazing, and will definitely bring something very unique to his role; the dynamic is the thing that is the most important aspect of these four characters."

"I couldn't think of another three actors that could being as much vigor and life to these other characters, and I'll do my best to do the same."

Moss-Bachrach has also teased his mo-cap transformation into The Thing, explaining: "They got so many amazing animators working on it, literally hundreds of people working on it. We’ve been shooting for about six weeks, and I haven’t been able to see anything yet, I don’t know exactly what the lead time is. I’m very excited to see something."

Asked about his co-stars, the actor added, "You got Joseph Quinn, you got Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal. I mean this is a great-looking crowd. [They have] beautiful hearts, just a pleasure working with these guys. I miss them already."

Check out these new fan-made posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the Instagram posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Poster Sees Marvel's First Family Wish Us A Happy Holidays
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/28/2024, 9:18 AM
Ben looks pretty grim in that artwork.
He looks like his coworker stole his blind girlfriend from him!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/28/2024, 9:52 AM
@Feralwookiee - You clever boy you.
LuquePL
LuquePL - 12/28/2024, 9:59 AM
Theo thing looks like a version of 1994. I still like the most a version of 2015

