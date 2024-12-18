THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Reveals Our First Official Look At The MCU’s First Family

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Reveals Our First Official Look At The MCU’s First Family

Newly revealed promo art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps showcases Marvel’s First Family, offering an official look at Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Dec 18, 2024 07:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

A first look at everything from The Avengers to Spider-Man: No Way Home came our way courtesy of leaked promo art and The Fantastic Four: First Steps is keeping that tradition alive. 

A new piece of artwork has hit social media this evening and, while we can't discount the possibility of it being a convincing fan-made effort, it looks pretty legitimate to us. 

As you can see below, each member of Marvel's First Family receives the spotlight while donning retro, comic-accurate costumes. 

The world's smartest man, Mister Fantastic, is front and centre. Behind him, we get to see the Invisible Woman using her powers, the Human Torch taking flight, and a Thing that looks like he's stepped straight off the page. Behind them is what could be a side-on view of the Baxter Building. 

This week has been all about Superman but we're sure the marketing for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will soon begin in earnest. Unfortunately, rumour has it we may be waiting until the Super Bowl for a trailer. 

While Marvel Studios likely wouldn't want this to be our first proper look at the team outside of concept art, trailers shown at Comic-Con and D23 quickly leaked online so there's nothing here most of you won't have seen before in some form.

Check out this new look at the Fantastic Four assembled below and stay tuned for more on the movie as we have it. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

New Video Reveals Best Look Yet At Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards Look In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS
New Video Reveals Best Look Yet At Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards Look In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS
FANTASTIC FOUR - Comic Accuracy or Historical Accuracy: Why It Is Important (UPDATED)
FANTASTIC FOUR - Comic Accuracy or Historical Accuracy: Why It Is Important (UPDATED)

Ironbot
Ironbot - 12/18/2024, 7:36 PM
It’s so beautiful, this whole thing is much better than Fan4stic
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/18/2024, 7:38 PM
The poster looks a little basic, but I'm loving the Pop Art 60s aesthetic. I'm hyped to hear the soundtrack
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 12/18/2024, 7:40 PM
I like the costume
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/18/2024, 7:44 PM
lol

Feige trying to rain on Gunn Superman parade or what?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/18/2024, 7:45 PM
Looks like garbage 🗑️

Nolanite out
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 12/18/2024, 7:49 PM
I don’t like the reed as the new Tony stark 🤷‍♂️
But I guess it’s too early to say.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 7:51 PM
Nice , they look good!!.

I especially like how the costumes seem to have this turtleneck sweater feel & texture to them , makes it feel practical and just a clever way to do the suits imo

