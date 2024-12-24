THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Fan Art Showcases The MCU's Mister Fantastic And Invisible Woman

New fan art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has found its way online and it puts the spotlight squarely on Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) and the Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby). Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Dec 24, 2024 12:12 AM EST
Earlier this month, promo art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps leaked online (you can see it here if you missed it). Now, one talented artist has recreated it and the results are...well, for lack of a better word, fantastic.

Depicting Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman, this fan art only gets us more excited for what promises to be a contender for 2025's best superhero movie.

Rumour has it the first trailer will drop during the Super Bowl in February. Marvel Studios has launched many of its movies during the Big Game, including Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year. 

Earlier this year, Pascal was asked what drew him to The Fantastic Four: First Steps"Mainly, because of the cast that I would be part of. Matt Shakman, the director, has been a lifelong friend of mine. And because of the influence of the world of Marvel, [it's] authored so much of popular entertainment."

The Reed Richards actor added, "And to be invited into that experience is something that I couldn't say no to. I love the comic and I love being in a family."

"It's quite surreal. I’m loving [Sue]. I love her so much," Kirby previously said of her MCU role. "I love her in the comics, I’m honored to play her. I love Ebon, Joe, and Pedro. We’re having a great time."

"He’s everything. I love him. We’re having such a good time," she added while praising her co-star and on-screen husband. "I can’t say enough amazing stuff about him."

Check out this new The Fantastic Four: First Steps fan art below and stay tuned for more on this one as we have it.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 12/24/2024, 12:10 AM
slightly off topic but anyone around here playing marvel rivals? waiting for more characters like fantastic four
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/24/2024, 12:57 AM
@Gabimaru - I love it. I main Iron Man & Loki.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 12/24/2024, 3:22 AM
@SonOfAGif - loki is so fun to play. I really hope we get more obscure characters from the comics like jeff
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/24/2024, 6:03 AM
@Gabimaru - ive tried it. idk. not so much a fan.. I was expecting a different fighting style I think... maybe was hoping for something more fortnite-ish?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/24/2024, 8:47 AM
@Gabimaru - I alpha and beta tested it. Have I ly been able to put about 5 hours into it since it came out, but it's been fun. As someone who loved Overwatch from the start, Rivals seems to need to grow on me. The characters are good, but the maps are weak.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 12/24/2024, 12:18 AM
The Pedro one looks off
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/24/2024, 12:29 AM
Ah they're now individually releasing each of the character art posters. Cool.

Susan looks out of the comics.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 12/24/2024, 2:50 AM
@NinnesMBC - It’s just fan art
TheLobster
TheLobster - 12/24/2024, 12:45 AM
Vanessa Kirby is a straight up babe. She’ll crush it as Sue!
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 12/24/2024, 12:47 AM
This film will be FANTASTIC, excuse the pun!!!! You mark my words, this will be the break out hit that you weren’t expecting from Marvel.

Whoisholiday
Whoisholiday - 12/24/2024, 12:50 AM
Oh good. He has the mustache. Honestly the drip, drip of this movie for, what feels like, the last five years has me way less excited about. Oh well. I’m sure it’ll be fine. Maybe even Fantastic.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/24/2024, 1:13 AM
Love the costume design for this.
LuquePL
LuquePL - 12/24/2024, 2:30 AM
Still want Krasiński more than Pascal
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 2:48 AM
@LuquePL - I thought Krasinski did well with the little material he had in MoM and would have liked to have seen him as our main Reed…

However given the 60’s backdrop in this , I feel Pascal fits that more then Krasinski.

cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 12/24/2024, 2:44 AM
Im starting to get used with Pedro Pascal as Reed.
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/24/2024, 3:25 AM
@cadunovaes01 - I think their slow burn constant release of pictures is targeted to do just that. By the time the movie comes out we’ll all be brainwashed into believing Reed Richards has always looked like Pedro Pascal….
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 2:56 AM
The Pedro one feels off compared to the version we got recently but also closer to how he looks in the actual film aswell…

Anyway both Pedro & Kirby’s casting have grown on me after seeing that test footage , especially the former…

He seems to fit this version of Reed well , especially the nerdy scientist side.
Gambito
Gambito - 12/24/2024, 3:58 AM
Can’t we get the fan art alert in the title?
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 12/24/2024, 4:22 AM
@Gambito - because to the morons who run this site, click bait = ad revenue, despite the fact most people probably have an ad blocker on their device, so it’s for pennies.
Floke
Floke - 12/24/2024, 6:19 AM
@Gambito - So you dont risk being hurt or offended by fan art? 🤔
Gambito
Gambito - 12/24/2024, 7:25 AM
@Floke - so I don’t waste my time with fake clickbait
Floke
Floke - 12/24/2024, 11:37 AM
@Gambito - Well, since you obviously have so little time in your life that you couldnt even read the part in the headline that say "FIRST STEPS Fan Art" - perhaps you shouldn't waste time in the comment section either? 🤷🏼‍♂️
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 12/24/2024, 4:21 AM
Clickbait piece of shit. Put fan art in the headline, you utter scum.

And start proof reading. You get told enough. No excuses Josh. You utter failure.
Floke
Floke - 12/24/2024, 6:17 AM
@DrSmoonk - Yeah... Utter scum and piece of shit, for putting fan art in a headline on a site for comic book movies.

"Can you point on the doll where he hurted you?"

I guess you been a lucky pampered boy if this is what you concider to be utter scum and piece of shit behavour.

Some people here are just such agressive weirdos🤷🏼‍♂️
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 12/24/2024, 7:52 AM
@Floke - you obviously haven’t got any idea of the implications of what they’re doing and why this is a problem.

They’re trying to make ad revenue from someone else’s work, by putting a misleading title, for click bait.

How much of that (low) revenue is going to the artist?

Most likely zero.

And don’t dare try to use the “it’s exposure for the artist” bullshit excuse. What other trade gets paid purely by “exposure”?

The answer is, again, zero.

Now jog on, you boot licking nincompoop.
Floke
Floke - 12/24/2024, 11:30 AM
@DrSmoonk - Omg, thats awfull. We better contact Haag and call in some troops. Have you alerted UN?

You kiss your mom with that potty mouth of yours?
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/24/2024, 6:37 AM
Vanessa Kirby's curves, she looks great in that costume.
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 12/24/2024, 8:07 AM
John Krasinski never gave me Reed Richard’s vibe, fans just liked how he looked. Pedro Pascal is a great actor and I like him, I’m also just see Pedro and not Reed. Wish they went with an unknown or someone who inhabits that vibe more. I’m hoping Pedro proves me wrong and the movie is a success.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 12/24/2024, 9:23 AM
Pedro as Reed and Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor.

Two swings-and-misses by Kevin Feige. 👎🏻👎🏻
Starlight
Starlight - 12/24/2024, 9:39 AM
Weird why Richard's suit neck is not white....

